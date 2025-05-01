Best rally speakers of GE2025, according to S’pore Redditors

Redditors share their best rally speakers, picks include Pritam Singh, Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Paul Tambyah & Ariffin Sha

At political rallies, the power of a well-delivered speech is undeniable.

A compelling speech can rally supporters, win over skeptics, and significantly enhance a party’s reputation.

As the Singapore General Election 2025 (GE2025) campaign season draws to a close, many have begun reflecting on the rallies held since 25 April.

For the first time in a decade, political parties were able to hold physical rallies, attracting large crowds and creating an electrifying atmosphere as voters came out to support their preferred parties.

Naturally, social media platforms like Reddit have been abuzz with debates on various aspects of GE2025.

In the r/askSingapore subreddit, a thread titled “Who is the best rally speaker so far?” has sparked considerable discussion, amassing over 120 comments as netizens shared their opinions, with several names emerging as the frontrunners.

Here’s what sets these speakers apart from the rest — according to Redditors.

Pritam Singh: Speaker who can ‘rally the crowd’

The user who first posed the question identified Pritam Singh, secretary-general of the Workers’ Party (WP) and leader of the opposition, as one of the standout rally speakers.

Though admittedly biased, they mentioned having watched and listened to various rallies and yet to find “someone who can rally the crowd” like Mr Singh does.

One user agreed, describing Mr Singh’s speeches as “traditional fiery” ones, complete with “jibes at the opponents”.

Another user added that he is the “only one who can roast, rally, and reason all in the same breath”.

They went on to say that he makes the crowd laugh, think, and clap, commenting:

That’s a speaker.

In a similar vein, another Redditor remarked: “Pritam knows the right stuff to say and (the) punchlines to make.”

Dr Paul Tambyah: A ‘mild mannered yet engaging’ speaker

Dr Paul Tambyah, Chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), has also emerged as a crowd favourite.

According to netizens, Dr Tambyah seamlessly blends intellectual depth with heartfelt passion in his speeches.

While he may not be as “rah rah” as Mr Singh or Dr Chee, one Redditor described Dr Tambyah as “mild mannered but yet, super engaging”, adding: “His jokes and insults are also sooo (sic) subtle yet potent.”

Another user noted that any speech by Dr Tambyah is “simple, concise, and always very impactful”.

Lee Hsien Loong: A speaker who ‘brings across steady points’

As Singapore’s former Prime Minister (PM) and now Senior Minister (SM), Lee Hsien Loong is a seasoned figure in both politics and public speaking.

For the original poster (OP), SM Lee comes closest to Mr Singh “in terms of energy and ability to rouse the crowd”.

They also acknowledged that “SM Lee is still the best”, emphasising that no one else in the People’s Action Party (PAP) comes close.

Another Redditor remarked that SM Lee “brings across steady points” and embodies the “good old-fashioned, polished speaker type”.

Ariffin Sha: A pleasant surprise

A new and young face in the SDP, Ariffin Sha has surprised many with his fervent and vibrant speeches during this week’s rallies.

One user named Mr Ariffin as their “personal favourite”, noting that despite his youth, he is able to “hold himself to a high standard at rallies”.

Another Redditor described him as an “eloquent” speaker who conveys his points “calmly and clearly”.

“Very surprised by him so far,” they added.

Mr Ariffin’s speeches were unexpectedly “professional”, according to one user, especially considering the “baity nature” of the Wake Up Singapore page, which he founded.

Other candidates who received notable mentions in the comments include WP’s Sylvia Lim, Kenneth Foo, and Michael Thng, as well as SDP chief Dr Chee Soon Juan.

Also read: ‘Do not hold S’poreans hostage’: SDP’s Ariffin Sha slams PM Wong’s claim that voting opposition weakens Cabinet

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on Facebook, Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook, Paul Tambyah on Facebook, and Ariffin Sha on Facebook.