Bird Appears ‘Frozen’ In Sky Over HDB Estate, People Joke It’s A Kite

Bird Hovers In Place Over HDB Estate As If It’s Frozen

Birds in HDB estates are often perching on trees, clothes drying racks, or waddling on the ground searching for food. But one particular bird was strangely seen staying still in the sky, its wings partially spread, as though frozen in place.

The bizarre sight befuddled many people, who couldn’t help but wonder if it’s a natural phenomenon.

Bird appears ‘frozen’ as it hovers in the sky

On 7 Aug, TikTok user @nicolelinjc uploaded footage of what seemed to be a bird hovering aimlessly in the sky over an HDB estate.

Throughout the nearly two-minute clip, the creature was unmoving, as though held in place by an invisible force.

The post has since gained traction online, with almost 400,000 views at the time of writing. The video also made its way to the Damn Worth It Facebook page, where it has garnered close to 500 shares.

Netizens speculate why bird didn’t move

The undoubtedly strange scene sparked speculations online, as viewers pitched their guesses as to why the bird was seemingly ‘frozen’ in the sky.

Some joked that it may have been a kite instead of an actual bird, judging by how steadily it hovered.

Others wondered if there was a glitch in the matrix, possibly taking a stab at the conspiracy theory that we’re living in a simulation.

Some wild guesses included the bird stopping to check its GPS which wasn’t loading, or that it was simply chilling mid-flight.

However, according to Stanford University, appearing motionless in the sky or “wind hovering” comes naturally to some birds. This tends to happen when they fly “into the wind at a speed equal to that of the wind”.

Species that hover apparently include hawks, eagles and hummingbirds, though it’s hard to identify the one in the video.

Featured image adapted from @nicolelinjc on TikTok.