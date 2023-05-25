Boy Chips Front Teeth After Falling At Bird Paradise Playground, Facility Closed Pending Review

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

11-Year-Old Boy Chips 2 Teeth After Fall At Egg Splash Playground At Bird Paradise

Bird Paradise has been a popular destination for parents looking to bring their kids for a day out. With the June school holidays just around the corner, the attraction is likely to see even more visitors over the coming weeks.

A mother of three, however, is urging parents to be careful when they visit the play area — her 11-year-old son reportedly chipped two of his teeth after falling at a playground there.

Bird Paradise has since closed the playground in question, allowing equipment specialists to conduct a review.

Boy chips teeth after playing at Bird Paradise playground

On Monday (22 May), Mdm Ong, a mother of three, took to Facebook to share the unfortunate incident that befell her children.

She told MS News that she and her three children — aged eight months, three, and 11 years old — visited Bird Paradise last Saturday (20 May).

Her eldest son was apparently sliding down one of the slides at the Egg Splash playground when another kid “went straight at him”.

This caused the 11-year-old to fall face-first on one of the partially submerged, spherical mounds. The impact chipped two of his front teeth.

Mdm Ong said the child was “very helpless and afraid” at the time.

He was later brought to a dental clinic where a dentist claimed that “both his teeth (had) hit the nerve”.

According to Mdm Ong, her eldest son was advised to undergo root canal treatment, which reportedly costs S$600 per tooth.

Mdm Ong also shared that she found four lines of scratches on one of her youngest son’s thighs.

She apparently discovered the lacerations after the eight-month-old baby spent some time “on the floor in the water”.

Ending her post, Mdm Ong expressed her hopes that Bird Paradise can help to prevent such cases in the future, even though she concedes that it’s normal for “incidents” to happen when kids are playing around.

Playground closed as investigation starts

In response to MS News’ queries, a Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) spokesperson said that staff members at Bird Paradise provided assistance to the injured child and his family following the incident.

They apparently reached out to the family the day after the incident and continue to be in contact with them.

MWG said that it takes the incident seriously and is looking into guest feedback as well as the points raised by the family.

In order for them to conduct a thorough investigation, MWG has closed the playground in question and roped in “equipment specialists” to conduct a review.

We are heartened by Bird Paradise’s swift response to the incident and hope they’ll implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. MS News wishes Mdm Ong’s injured sons a speedy and smooth recovery.

