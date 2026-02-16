Bishan HDB residents set up CNY decorations for fifth year straight, feature inflatable horses & large banner

Bishan residents set up horse decorations in void deck for CNY, with no plans to stop annual tradition

Residents of a Bishan HDB block came together for the fifth year in a row to liven up their void deck with Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations.

This year, 45 units in the block chipped in to help populate the void deck and lift lobby with all manner of horse-picious lanterns and toys.

One of the residents involved told MS News that they don’t have the intention of stopping this annual tradition anytime soon.

Toy horses adorn Bishan HDB void deck for CNY

Members of the public walking past Block 219 at Bishan Street 23 will be greeted by more than just a void deck filled with festive spirit — they’ll see the fruits of the strong kampung spirit that made it possible.

Residents put up 26 lanterns around the void deck and lift lobby, alongside red chunlian couplets and floral decorations.

Adorable horse figurines were even positioned above the block’s letterboxes, carefully balanced and secured to prevent them from slipping off the sloped surface.

A member of the organising team, who wished to be known as “KG”, told MS News that this marks the fifth consecutive year of the large-scale CNY decoration tradition.

Before 2022, one of the families living on the block, the Phillip-Rosie family, had put up simple decorations near the lift lobby.

But in 2022, more residents came on board, hoping to lift spirits after the emotionally draining Covid-19 years.

Block’s residents bonded over annual CNY decorations

Through the years of organisation, the residents bonded and gained a stronger sense of “neighbourliness”.

“[It’s] easier to start a conversation,” KG said, alongside fostering a sense of belonging and an active desire to improve their living environment.

Last year’s Year of the Dragon featured an especially ambitious display, including a five-metre-long dragon lantern.

By comparison, the Year of the Snake in 2025 was scaled down, with 15 families contributing funds as the block was juggling several neighbourhood programmes at the time.

But 2026 — the Year of the Horse — has galloped back in a big way.

“2026 is [on] a larger scale,” he told MS News. “45 units of our block’s 72 units were fast to contribute funds to buy the decorations.”

High winds damage Bishan CNY decorations

The residents also put up a large Year of the Horse poster behind a bench, turning it into a mini photo spot.

Several preschoolers from the block’s Sparkletots centre have already snapped photos there.

The residents also acquired a pair of inflatable horses for the void deck, though they hadn’t yet been installed due to high winds, a recurring problem over the years.

Residents have had to carry out nightly repairs due to wind damage, pushing back parts of the setup.

According to KG, it takes about six to eight hours in total to put up the decorations each year, typically split into three night sessions as most residents work during the day.

While KG believes the tradition will continue, he said some years may see a scaled-down effort to allow residents to take a breather.

He also hopes younger residents will step forward with fresh, creative ideas.

When asked about what keeps the residents spending time and effort year after year on this, KG said it was about team spirit, tradition, and a desire to spread the festive spirit.

Neighbouring blocks’ residents praise decorations, take photos

But what about the non-residents who come across the lively horse-filled void deck? KG had some stories to share as well.

One Indian lady from a neighbouring block stopped by one afternoon to snap photos of the lift lobby.

“Very nice, especially the flowers,” she told them.

Meanwhile, a woman from the nearby Block 221 asked the residents where they bought the decorations from, and questioned why her block didn’t have them.

She gave them a “double thumbs-up” for their work.

For the past four years, Member of Parliament (MP) Gan Siow Huang has also been a regular visitor during Chinese New Year, giving them encouragement.

Featured image courtesy of KG.