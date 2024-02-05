Bishan HDB Has 5-Metre-Long Dragon Lantern For CNY, Residents Put Up Yearly Decorations Together

Bishan Residents Put Up CNY Decorations Together Including 5-Metre-Long Dragon Lantern

For the third year running, residents of Block 219 Bishan Street 23 came together to decorate their block with Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations.

As with every other year, their decorations include an eyecatching piece — this time in the form of a five-metre-long dragon lantern.

Of course, putting up everything requires teamwork, which was aplenty as residents of all ages and backgrounds chipped in.

Bishan HDB block spruced up with CNY decorations

While it’s customary for residents to hang CNY decorations outside their homes, witnessing an entire community adorning the entire block together is a rare sight to behold.

Speaking to MS News, KG Tan, who has been involved in the annual CNY decoration at Block 219 Bishan Street 23 said that 21 households came together over the weekend to decorate the block.

Having such a group of people was certainly essential to putting up a five-metre-long dragon lantern, which required significant effort to mount.

Adding to the visual splendour are two enormous spring lanterns hung in front of the lifts, which exude a vibrant red glow.

Across the lift landing is a bus standee with dragon icons and cherry blossoms, which will make a festive photo frame for visitors and residents in the area to snap their CNY outfits of the day (OOTDs). The creative standee was skillfully assembled by the Tan family.

Young & old Bishan HDB residents pitch in to help with CNY decorations

Residents from all walks of life contributed to ensuring the success of this year’s initiative. Images contributed by KG Tan showed folks young and old helping each other to assemble and hang the decorations.

The oldest resident who joined in the fun was 83-year-old Mr Casey Heng, who was dutifully supported by his wife Betty.

On the other hand, the youngest contributor was a 10-year-old Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS) student Hui Xin, who handcrafted origami fish.

Community initiative began 3 years ago

Speaking to MS News, KG revealed that the community initiative began three years ago.

In these three years, the residents actively collaborated to organise the large-scale CNY project. Last year, they similarly enlivened their estate in Bishan with CNY decorations, which included an adorable rabbit standee.

The inception of this initiative, however, originated with one family’s dedication to decorating the block for around six to eight years. Since then, the continuous engagement and participation of the community have transformed it into a beloved annual tradition.

While 21 families chipped in this year, KG highlighted that the community was growing.

He further shared that the residents were dedicated to this venture as they wanted to add festive cheer to the neighbourhood. They were also keen to better understand and enjoy the traditions.

Indeed, their efforts were well-received by residents and passers-by, many of whom expressed their heartfelt appreciation. One claimed that the residents have transformed their block into the “most beautiful block in Bishan”.

If you’re around the area and would like to soak in the festive mood, here’s how you can find the block:

Address: 219 Bishan Street 23, Singapore 570219

Nearest MRT: Bishan Station

