Stray Black Horse Spotted Along Turf Club Road

A horse trotting down the street is something we’d likely only envision in old Western movies or countryside scenes. So a black horse galloping along Turf Club Road was probably the last thing the driver and passengers in a passing car expected.

One can only imagine the surprise they felt when they witnessed the strange phenomenon.

The incident seemed to have occurred right outside Gallop Stable at Horsecity at 100 Turf Club Road.

Black horse gallops along Turf Club Road

On Tuesday (22 Mar), Facebook user Ms Tan shared a video in the Lim Kopi Corner group of what looks to be a stray black horse galloping along a fairly empty road.

Source

The creature appeared to be in quite a hurry, much like one of us hoomans when we need to answer Nature’s call.

Source

As if it was aware of the approaching traffic, the horse glanced quickly towards the road.

Source

It’s unclear where the animal was headed, but thankfully, the car behind was travelling at a safe pace to avoid any accidents.

Redditors share jokes about the neigh-bouring road user

Over on Reddit, where the video was also posted, users made jokes about the unusual sight, on top of wondering where the horse could have come from.

Some quipped that the horse will be their mode of travel as the high inflation period approaches.

Source

One even joked that the horse looked as if it was racing with the car, constantly looking back to see if its opponent was catching up with it.

Source

One observant Redditor noted that the creature mostly kept itself safely to the left lane.

Source

Judging from the location seen in the video, there’s a possibility that the horse may have escaped from one of the stables in the area.

MS News has reached out to Gallop Stable at Horsecity for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope the horse returns to stables safe

A horse wandering freely must’ve been an astounding sight for the road users to witness.

While we’re unsure where the horse is at the moment, we hope that it has found its way home safely.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.