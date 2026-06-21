Man in China regrets marriage 3 days after blind date, discovered wife was in debt & suffered from health problems

Man in China regrets quick marriage following blind date when he discovers wife had massive debt

One man in China learned the hard way why people often spend years dating before deciding on marriage. Pressured by his parents to find a wife, the 32-year-old sought out matchmaking services to find a suitable partner.

But, according to the South China Morning Post, he was swiftly burned when he made several surprising discoveries about his new wife.

Matchmaking goes awry

Mr Gu first sought out a local matchmaker, paying 200 yuan (S$38) for their services. When the three local women who matched him showed no interest, they suggested looking at other provinces.

In April, Mr Gu was introduced to a 30-year-old woman from a faraway province. Her profile indicated no outstanding debts, no criminal records, and no serious illnesses or genetic diseases. She was also open to a quick marriage, something Mr Gu was seeking due to pressure from his parents.

They set up a video call where Mr Gu asked the woman multiple questions. Most of the questions were answered by the matchmaker, but he did learn the woman was a salesperson.

The agency promised a report on the woman’s credit and health history.

Deciding on marriage despite not ever meeting in person

Based on the brief five-minute call, Mr Gu and his family decided to go ahead with the marriage. They asked the matchmaker to bring the woman over to them, spending 265,000 yuan (S$50,500) to do so.

Just three days later, they got married.

However, things soon began to turn downhill. When the matchmaker failed to produce the reports they promised. Mr Gu took matters into his own hands and took his new wife to the bank to check her credit.

The bank notified him that his new wife had 100,000 yuan (S$19,000) worth of debt. She told him that the debt was her ex-boyfriend’s. Even more worryingly, he discovered that the name on her mobile phone payment app, which requires verification, was different from the name he knew her by.

To make matters worse, just a day later, she told him that she had a high level of liver enzymes. She did reassure him that this would not affect her fertility.

Messy divorce

Just nine days after they got married, Mr Gu regretted his decision and asked for a divorce. The woman sued Mr Gu, claiming that his demand for divorce caused her to suffer from depression.

She asked for 50,000 yuan (S$9,500) in compensation.

Meanwhile, Mr Gu also filed suit against the matchmaker to refund him 160,000 yuan (S$30,500). The matchmaker declined, saying that he was staging a divorce to get his money back.

Also read: Man spends S$12K but fails to get Vietnamese bride, matchmaking agency denies cheating him



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