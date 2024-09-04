Dog blindfolded with tape & abandoned with 9 puppies along roadside in Thailand

Blindfolded dog abandoned with 9 puppies on roadside

For dog lovers, it’s painful to see a dog abandoned in public, but even more so when the dog has been blindfolded with tape and left with its puppies.

On Saturday (31 Aug), a Facebook user shared a video of a dog with nine puppies in a box left along a roadside in Saraburi, Thailand. The dog had been blindfolded with a tape, appearing frightened when approached by the passerby.

The video shows the kind-hearted passerby stopping his motorcycle to check on the dog before seeing nine puppies left in a cardboard box beside it.

As the man approached, the blindfolded dog growled, ready to attack.

Man calls rescue team for help

Speaking to the Thai news site Thairath, 29-year-old Amuwat Phothithong revealed that he was returning home around 7.20pm when he noticed the blindfolded dog and a box abandoned by the roadside near the entrance of Nong Kae Temple.

He then parked his bike to check in on the dog. That’s when he heard the cries of the puppies from the box.

Upon opening the box, he was shocked to find nine puppies inside.

The puppies were reportedly only two to three days old, as their eyes were still closed.

Concerned, Mr Amuwat called a rescue team to assist the dog and its puppies.

A video uploaded by Thairath on Tuesday (3 Sept) shows the dog and its puppies being rescued and then placed in a rescue vehicle.

As for why the dog had been blindfolded, Mr Amuwat believed its owner did so to prevent the dog from finding its way home.

Dogs & puppies adopted

Following the rescue, one of Mr Amuwat’s friends reportedly adopted the mother dog out of sympathy and named her “Paula”, reports Thai news site Ejan.

He and his friend also posted pictures of the dog and its puppies in the shelter to assure netizens they were safe and well cared for.

In another post, he thanked the kind people who donated money to help with their food and milk expenses for the canine family of 10.

Regarding the puppies, they have been put up for adoption and will likely move to their new homes soon.

Featured image adapted from Anuwat Phothong on Facebook.