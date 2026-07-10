Blockchain-traced Musang King debuts in S’pore, QR code reveals each durian’s origins & journey

AGONG Durian gives the King of Fruits a tech-powered upgrade

Durian lovers in Singapore can now enjoy premium Musang King with greater peace of mind, thanks to a system that lets them trace each fruit back to the orchard where it was grown.

Created by Synagie, AGONG Durian is an AI-powered, blockchain-traced durian brand that pairs premium Malaysian Musang King with technology designed to make each fruit’s origins more transparent and easier to verify.

Scan a QR code to trace each durian’s journey

At the heart of the system is a unique QR code assigned to every AGONG Durian.

Once scanned, the code brings up a digital record of the fruit’s journey from farm to doorstep, allowing customers to learn more about where it came from and how it reached them.

Each durian is also given a verified digital identity, providing an added layer of assurance that the fruit is authentic and comes from the stated source.

The premium Musang King durians are sourced from Du-Mas heritage farms in Malaysia and are known for their rich, creamy flesh.

Built around greater trust for durian buyers

The idea behind AGONG Durian stems from a familiar concern among consumers: buying premium Musang King often means relying heavily on a seller’s word.

According to Quek Wei Ling, Chief Operating Officer of Synagie Group Asia and Europe, customers may only find out what they have purchased after the fruit is opened, and even then, its origin may still be difficult to confirm.

By giving each durian a traceable digital history, the brand hopes to make authenticity easier to verify from the outset, rather than leaving customers to judge based on appearance or taste alone.

Where to buy AGONG Durian

From July 2026, AGONG Durian will be available in Singapore through Shopee, TikTok Shop, and AGONG.shop, with plans to expand into China via leading instant-commerce platforms.

As the brand moves into more markets, it aims to make premium Malaysian Musang King more accessible without compromising on authenticity or traceability.

More broadly, AGONG Durian hopes to show how technology can bring greater transparency to everyday purchases, even when it comes to a traditional favourite such as durian.

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Featured image courtesy of Synagie.