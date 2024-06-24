BlueSG car allegedly evades police & ends up on Boon Keng grass verge, 3 arrested

Driver that abandoned BlueSG car in Boon Keng arrested with 2 passengers for drug-related offences

On Monday (24 June), a rental car mounted a kerb in Boon Keng and ended up on the grass verge after reportedly evading a police roadblock.

The driver and his two passengers then abandoned the vehicle.

The trio, which included a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested for drug-related offences.

BlueSG car was being pursued by police along Boon Keng Road: MP

The incident was shared in a Facebook post by Jalan Besar GRC MP Heng Chee How on Monday (24 June).

He said the vehicle involved was being pursued by the police early that morning along Boon Keng Road.

A photo he shared showed a car with the decals of car-sharing platform BlueSG on the grass verge, having apparently mounted the kerb.

The vehicle is being towed away, Mr Heng said.

Photos show BlueSG car with door wide open in Boon Keng

Other photos posted by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook showed the car nestled on the grass verge before daylight.

In the background was Dignity Kitchen food court, which puts the location of the incident at the corner of Boon Keng Road and Bendemeer Road.

A close-up of the BlueSG car showed that the front passenger door was left wide open.

Another photo showed a male suspect sitting on the floor with his arms behind his back, possibly handcuffed. At least four police officers were with him.

BlueSG car reversed away from police roadblock

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident occurred while a roadblock was being conducted in Whampoa East, as quoted by The Straits Times.

At about 4.55am, a car stopped and reversed away from the roadblock.

The driver and his passengers subsequently attempted to flee on Boon Keng Road, leaving the vehicle behind.

15-year-old girl among 3 arrested for drug-related offences

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly evading the roadblock and suspected driving under the influence of drugs or intoxicating substances.

His two passengers — an 18-year-old man and 15-year-old girl — were also arrested.

They are suspected of drug-related offences.

The girl was also taken to hospital while conscious.

No threat to residents’ security: MP

Mr Heng assured residents in the area that there was no threat to their security from this incident.

He also thanked the police for their swift action in nabbing the suspects.

The alleged drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police looking for man who crashed car in Yishun, leaving behind samurai sword & drugs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Heng Chee How on Facebook and SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.