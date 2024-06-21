Police looking for man who crashed car in Yishun, leaving behind samurai sword & drugs

Man fled scene of Yishun accident, samurai sword & other weapons found in car with drugs

The police are looking for a man who crashed his car in Yishun and fled the scene on foot.

He left behind a number of weapons in his car, including a samurai sword, and drugs.

Car self-skidded in Yishun after speeding off from police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance on Thursday (20 June) at about 8.15pm.

The location was Block 746 Yishun Street 72.

When the police arrived, a car sped off and “self-skidded” along Yishun Street 71, SPF added.

Photos taken by Shin Min Daily News show a dark-blue car on the grass verge next to the road. Its front-left side had apparently crashed against a lamppost.

A nearby resident told Shin Min that she saw the car mounting the kerb with two police cars following behind.

The accident caused the car’s airbags to be deployed and serious damage to be sustained.

Man fled on foot after Yishun crash, passenger detained

After the crash, the car’s driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, SPF said.

His passenger, a 32-year-old woman, was detained by the police.

The 30-year-old resident, named only as Mrs Gu (transliterated from Mandarin), said she saw the female passenger, who was wearing a black dress, talking to the police. She didn’t appear to be injured.

No injuries were reported in the incident, SPF added.

Police deploy dogs to sniff out contraband

Mrs Gu said five or six more police cars arrived after the accident.

The area was cordoned off, and the police commenced investigations, which lasted several hours, according to Shin Min.

They removed items from the car, which at one point had to be shifted to a nearby void deck due to the rain.

Another resident, a 32-year-old housewife named only as Lin, said police dogs were deployed to sniff out suspected contraband in the vehicle.

Man leaves behind samurai sword & drugs in car at Yishun

Eventually, an assortment of weapons were found in the car, SPF said.

Photos from Shin Min indicate that they included a samurai sword and a dagger.

Other items uncovered were substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The female passenger was subsequently arrested for the following suspected offences:

consumption of controlled drugs

possession of controlled drugs

possession of drug apparatus

consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons

Car driver still at large

The police are now trying to trace the whereabouts of the car driver, who is still at large.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Also read: Man chased & arrested by traffic police in Aljunied, carries drugs and samurai sword in car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.