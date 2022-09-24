BlueSG To Add New Opel Electric Cars To Fleet From End-Oct, Bigger Vehicles For Comfy Rides

BlueSG To Add 500 New Opel Corsa Electric Cars To Fleet

BlueSG is well-known for its convenient car rental services, allowing its customers to hop on to one of its iconic blue-and-white cars conveniently located in many neighbourhood carparks.

Recently, the homegrown company announced that it will be adding 500 new Opel electric cars to its fleet of rental vehicles.

Besides being larger than the current micro-car offerings, the Opel Cars e-cars are also more modern and better equipped.

Although sightings of the cars have already circulated on social media, The Straits Times (ST) reports that they will only be available for rental from end October.

Opel electric cars will be first-ever additions to BlueSG fleet

According to ST, this will be the first time BlueSG is adding a new car model to their fleet of French BlueCars.

As recently as 2021, the brand maintained a fleet of 650 ageing vehicles, with 250 more slated to be put on the road gradually.

With its acquisition by Goldbell – a homegrown transport and engineering group – 500 battery-powered Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks will soon join the existing fleet.

The total cost of this endeavour is estimated to be around the S$80 million mark, going by the COE prices today.

Each of these 4-door cars is priced at about S$42,000 (€30,000) in Germany.

Rental prices for new vehicles yet to be announced

While some may perk up at the sound of the hefty amounts of money, BlueSG is still a loss-making business.

According to ST, Goldbell hopes to turn its fortunes around with a S$70 million investment until 2026.

Rental prices for the new vehicles have yet to be announced. However, Jenny Li – BlueSG head of Singapore – said that there will be an “introductory period” during which there will be no price change.

Hope new cars will make BlueSG more attractive to residents

Convenience is up on the list of priorities for car rental services here in Singapore and BlueSG is arguably one of the best in that aspect.

With their new and more spacious fleet of vehicles, we hope BlueSG will be able to attract more users to join in the car-sharing movement in Singapore.

