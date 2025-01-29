BMTC serves special meal to recruits for CNY, includes pineapple tarts & oranges

CNY meal was created specially by BMTC cookhouse

To mark the Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities, the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) had a treat for recruits.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday (28 Jan), its cookhouse served up a special meal.

BMTC CNY meal has both chicken & fish

From the photo, it’s apparent that the festive set contained both chicken and fish — baked chicken with lemongrass and coriander, and steamed fish with ginger and lemon.

The presence of the two meats symbolised good luck (吉祥) and prosperity (有余), BMTC said.

Besides that, the meal had colour pepper brown rice, stir-fry xiao pei chye with abalone and mushroom, braised tang hoon with crabmeat, and tau kee soup.

To top it off, it came with pineapple tarts — a must-have CNY snack in Singapore — and two oranges, which stand for prosperity, good fortune, and happiness.

Netizens says food better than decades ago

The post, which has gained 800 likes, more than 100 shares and more than 150 comments, had netizens salivating over the meal.

Some said the food looked much better than what recruits were served in the 70s.

Another netizen echoed the thought, remarking that was “five stars” compared with the fare of 30 or 40 years ago.

However, some commenters others felt that home-cooked meals are always the best and the recruits should be allowed to have reunion dinners with their families.

