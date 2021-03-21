Stranger Leaves Behind Note With Turtle Drawing Asking BMW Driver To Park Within The Lines

When motorists do not park their vehicles properly, there is bound to be unhappiness among other drivers.

This is because parking beyond the boundaries of the parking lot would, in most cases, end up obstructing the path for others.

On Saturday (20 Mar), a BMW driver was given an ‘educational worksheet’ after parking his car in a slightly slanted position.

Source

Pictures of the car with the ‘worksheet’ attached to the windscreen have since gone viral.

BMW driver asked to colour the turtle

According to SG Road Vigilante, the incident took place at a multi-story parking lot along Chin Swee Road near Chinatown and Outram Park on 20 Mar.

From the pictures, we can see that a BMW had parked in a slightly slanted manner. Though it does not appear to be drastically outside the boundaries of the parking lot.

Source

Even so, someone felt compelled to leave behind a ‘worksheet’ with a turtle on it, in hopes of getting the person to learn how to park within the lines.

Source

Turtle looks like a tortoise, though

There’s no need to squint to check out the words. Here’s the full resolution of the ‘worksheet’, complete with an adorable tortoise.

Source

Strangely, the note refers to the animal as a turtle.

Some netizens disagree with shaming the driver

While leaving behind the ‘worksheet’ may look like a creative idea, several netizens thought that the BMW driver deserved discretion in addressing the matter.

One netizen thinks that the car is still within the lot, so she doesn’t think it’s right to shame the car on social media.

Source

Another netizen opined that even though the car wasn’t straight, it was still well within the boundaries of the parking lot.

Source

Meanwhile, one person clarified that the car’s slanted position would end up bringing inconvenience to the vehicle beside them, as others might have trouble getting out of the car.

Source

Being considerate is key

No matter whose side you’re on in this story, being considerate is key. When parking, there’s always room for us to park appropriately without unintentionally causing inconvenience.

When calling somebody out, there’s also space to do so graciously and discreetly, without the need for public shaming.

This way, we can work towards being a more compassionate society in Singapore.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.