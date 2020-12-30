Little India Accident Involves BMW Car & 2 Pedestrian On 29 Dec

Cars may be machines of comfort and some even derive joy from driving, but at the end of the day they’re piloted by humans, and we’re prone to errors.

Unfortunately this error led to a car losing control and crashing into a shop along Serangoon Road in Little India yesterday (29 Dec).

Source

Police arrested the 34-year-old BMW driver for suspected drink driving.

Meanwhile, 1 pedestrian who was hit by the car was taken to Raffles Hospital, SCDF said.

BMW ploughs into pavement in Little India

At about 5.06pm on Tuesday (29 Dec), a BMW car went out of control and crashed into a lamp post along Serangoon Road.

A netizen uploaded video footage of the accident on Facebook group Traffics accident.SG, which showed that pedestrians were caught completely off-guard.

You can view the video here. A word of warning — it’s not for the faint of heart.

The video begins with some shop-owners minding their own business.

Source

This changed in an instant when a BMW ploughs into the pavement without warning, unfortunately striking 2 pedestrians who were none the wiser.

Source

Both of them were facing away from the car, and were caught completely unaware as the BMW hit the pedestrians, then a lamp post.

Thankfully, the lamp post stopped the car from causing further damages.

However, one of the pedestrians took the brunt of the impact, while the other was lucky to only be knocked on the side of the car.

The impact left the car’s front bumper wrecked, and merchandise from the shops spilled everywhere as a result.

Source

One of the struck pedestrians gets up after a moment and retreats to collect himself.

However, the other pedestrian who bore the brunt of the impact appeared to lay motionless on the pavement.

Other pedestrians and staff at the nearby shops began to gather around the scene, some attending to the struck pedestrian.

Source

Moments later, the BMW driver got out of the car on his own, heading to an unknown location.

Source

34-year-old BMW driver arrested, 1 taken to hospital

Police told STOMP that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and 2 pedestrians at 5.07pm yesterday.

The shop was along Serangoon Road and the accident took place near the junction of Baboo Lane and Race Course Lane.

Police also told STOMP that the 34-year-old BMW driver was arrested for suspected drink driving.

SCDF were called in soon after the accident and conveyed a 40-year-old male pedestrian to Raffles Hospital.

Police confirm that investigations are ongoing.

Drinking and driving has long proven to be a horrible mix of activities, as drivers end up with impaired or slowed reflexes. Under no circumstances should any motorist drink and drive.

Hopefully the pedestrian who was knocked down can make a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.