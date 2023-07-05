Deceased Indonesian Male Found In Car Boot Along M’sia Road, Police Arrest 4 Suspects

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Arrest 4 Suspects In Malaysia After Finding Body In Car Boot

Disclaimer: Readers may find images in this article disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Just yesterday (4 July), passersby in Shah Alam discovered a shocking scene along a roadside near Taman Sri Orkid.

Unfortunately for them, they had chanced upon a dead body in the trunk of an abandoned car.

The police have since arrested four suspects — including one Indonesian woman.

Body had been left in car boot for about three days

Malay Mail reported that passersby had discovered the body yesterday (4 July) afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Shah Alam deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said that the police received a call at about 3.25pm.

The caller then informed them of the grisly discovery.

As it turns out, they had found a body wrapped in a plastic sheet and placed into the boot of a black Honda City car.

Apparently, the car had been left there for about two to three days.

Authorities later identified the victim as an Indonesian man.

Police arrest four suspects

Bernama said that the police are still investigating the case.

However, they have since arrested four suspects who are all in their 40s — including one Indonesian woman.

The police arrested these suspects at around 7pm on 4 July, near the scene of the accident.

Following preliminary investigations, the police have reason to believe that the murder was due to jealousy.

According to news reports, the four suspects are on remand from today (5 July) to 10 July.

The police will be investigating the case under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

If found guilty of murder under Section 302, the offender will face the death penalty.

