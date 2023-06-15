M’sian Student Dropped Off At School By Private Helicopter, Authorities Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysia Aviation Authority Investigating Helicopter That Sent Student To School

Students get to school in many ways. Typically, most walk or cycle on their own or have their parents drive and drop them off.

But, one student in Malaysia got to school in an unexpected mode of transport — a helicopter.

Footage of their stylish arrival caught the attention of Malaysian authorities, who are now looking into this case.

Student in Selangor sent to school by helicopter

According to Malaysian news outlet The Star, this reportedly happened in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Videos circulating on social media showed a white helicopter that had landed on a field.

Then, a student seemingly disembarked from the chopper before it took off again.

Shortly after, a resident in the area sent footage of the incident to the police.

Local police referred case to Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia

Shah Alam Police Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the incident. He revealed that the helicopter had landed on a field near Jalan U11/11D for 15 minutes at around 8am on 17 Apr.

The police referred this case to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for further investigation.

In a separate report on 14 June, The Star wrote that the CAAM had identified the helicopter in the footage as private chopper G2CA-Cabri. It bore the registration number of N99UR.

The CAAM will hence be looking into this case and the helicopter in question in accordance with local regulations.

In a statement, the CEO of CAAM, Captain Norazman Mahmud, reminded all operators that full compliance with regulations and directives is mandatory. This is to ensure the safety of the public.

He said that enforcement action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

