Primary School Kid In Punggol Couldn’t Find His Way To School In The Morning

The beginning of a new school year welcomes more students to school for the first time. But even for courageous young ones, finding their way to school alone can be a daunting task.

Earlier this morning (1 Feb), a netizen shared in a Facebook post that he was approached by a schoolboy who lost his way.

Eager to make sure the boy gets there safely, the kindhearted man ended up giving him a ride to school.

Lost kid in Punggol asks for direction from stranger

In a Facebook post today (1 Feb), the OP called Milo recounted the unusual encounter.

Apparently doing a night shift, Milo had just finished work in the morning when a little boy approached him.

Dressed in a primary school uniform – which shows that he’s likely a student at Waterway Primary School – the young one told Milo he had lost his way.

Given the morning rush hour, the man decided to take the boy to school with his motorcycle.

Cautions parents to take care of their kids

According to Milo, the boy arrived at his school safe and sound.

Apart from recounting the heartwarming encounter, he also cautioned parents against similar incidents.

Parents should make sure their children know the way to school well, before letting them travel independently, he said.

Netizens applaud Milo’s kindness

In response to Milo’s kind gesture, netizens praised the man for giving Singaporeans such a wholesome story for the day.

One netizen aptly pointed out that the boy was lucky to have asked a kind person like Milo. He deserves many “thumbs ups” for his kindness.

Another offered his praise by claiming the man deserves all the Milo – our favourite drink with the same name – for his wholesome gesture.

Spread kindness & be like Milo

Thanks to Milo, the primary school kiddo got to school safe and sound.

It’s little things like this, and kind people like Milo, that make Singapore a kinder, safer place for everyone.

In the meantime, let this also be a reminder for parents and guardians to ensure the safety of their kids while encouraging independence.

