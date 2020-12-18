Majority Of Kindergarten & Pri School Students To Stay Home On 1st Day Of New Term

With 2020 coming to a close, the new academic year is also drawing closer. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, most kindergarten and primary school students will see a different first day at school compared to previous years.

On Friday (18 Dec), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that only Kindergarten 1 (K1) and Primary 1 (P1) students have to report to school on 4 Jan 2021.

Students from other levels will have to stay at home and report the next day (5 Jan) instead.

Only Kindergarten 1 and Primary 1 students report on 1st day

In a press release, MOE announced that only K1 and P1 students will report to their schools on 4 Jan 2021.

Kindergarten 2 (K2) and Primary 2-6 students have to remain at home as their juniors report to school. They will only report to school on 5 Jan 2021.

MOE said this measure will ensure that schools can effectively implement Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

1 parent/guardian per child

MOE says 1 parent or guardian may accompany their child or ward on 4 Jan as they familiarise themselves with the new school environment.

TraceTogether tokens for students are not compulsory for the time being, but will be required once nationwide distribution has been completed.

Safe Management Measures (SMMs) such as safe distancing and temperature-taking will still be in place to ensure the school environment stays safe.

Students with flu-like symptoms are advised to seek medical attention and not go to school.

No changes for secondary, JC and MI students

For older students who were hoping to sleep in — sorry to be the bringer of bad news. All secondary schools, junior colleges, and Millennia Institute students will report on the same day on 11 Jan 2021.

On the bright side, you will be starting 1 week later than your juniors.

A different start for the new year

With these measures in place, it’s surely going be a different start to the academic year compared to previous ones.

We wish the K1 and P1 kiddos all the best for their first day of school.

