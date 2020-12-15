TraceTogether Tokens Not Compulsory For Students Until Nationwide Distribution Completed

Even as the pandemic eases in Singapore, authorities are keeping their guard up and remaining vigilant.

One key component of allowing us to finally enter Phase 3 has been Singaporeans’ diligence in using TraceTogether for better contact tracing.

As schools reopen in January, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling has reminded the public that TraceTogether tokens are not necessary for students to enter schools just yet.

Tokens will only be mandatory in schools when nationwide distribution has been completed.

TraceTogether tokens not necessary as school reopens in Jan

Lately, the government has been actively encouraging wider usage of TraceTogether in public spaces.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has also been pushing for the use of TraceTogether tokens in schools.

With the reopening of schools approaching, Ms Sun has taken to Facebook to remind parents that there’s no need to fret if token distributions have not reached their area.

She clarified that TraceTogether tokens will only be compulsory for students when all tokens have been distributed nationwide.

She also took the opportunity to remind the public to stay safe and vigilant even as we enter Phase 3.

TraceTogether tokens mandatory when distribution complete

On 4 Jan, primary and secondary schools will reopen. Junior colleges and Millennia Institute will reopen later on 29 Jan.

MOE’s guidelines state that all individuals aged 7 and above have to use either the TraceTogether app or token in schools, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Ms Sun’s reminder comes as MOE initially announced the mandatory use of TraceTogether by December but quickly clarified that it will only be implemented when distribution is complete.

MOE also adds that a student will not be denied entry to school if they forget or misplace their token.

More details can be found on MOE’s website here.

Token collections ongoing

TraceTogether token collections are still ongoing.

Singapore residents can collect tokens at their respective community centres, with tokens being made available one community centre at a time.

Everyone aged 7 and above, including pass holders can collect a TraceTogether token, reported ST.

You can find out where to collect the tokens from the Token Go Where website here.

Continue to remain vigilant

Thanks to everyone’s efforts, Singapore has come a long way in controlling the pandemic.

As we look forward to finally entering the long anticipated Phase 3 of our reopening, it is important that we continue to play our part and remain vigilant.

So even as we celebrate this holiday season, do remember to adhere to safe distancing rules and collect your TraceTogether token once your constituency is ready.

