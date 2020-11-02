Students Need To Use TraceTogether Token Or App For Check-Ins At Schools

As December approaches, Singapore will eventually see wider usage of TraceTogether in public spaces. Some of the places that have already announced this safety measure are cinemas and mosques.

Now, schools too will require the use of Singapore’s alternative contact tracing method.

From 1 Dec, all students will need to use the TraceTogether token or mobile app when checking in at schools.

Mandatory TraceTogether check-ins at schools

According to The Straits Times, the move to make TraceTogether check-ins mandatory at schools was to assist with contact tracing.

This is because the current SafeEntry check-in system is deemed insufficient.

There will be a grace period for the month of December to help students adapt to the change. During this time, scanning with NRIC or student passes are still allowed.

Students advised to collect & use tokens

Despite this, students will not be denied entry even if they do not have the TraceTogether token or app.

There will, however, be limits to their participation in external CCAs or school trips.

Since students won’t be using their mobile phones all the time, parents and students are advised to collect and use their TraceTogether tokens.

More token collection areas to open up soon

TraceTogether tokens are currently available for collection 1 constituency at a time, beginning with Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

As there’s still a month to go before Dec arrives, hopefully, more areas will open up soon so that parents and students can collect the tokens swiftly.

You can check for the collection schedule in your area at TokenGoWhere website here.

