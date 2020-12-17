Singapore Top Google Searches Sum Up 2020, Shows How Covid-19 Has Changed Priorities
Singapore, along with the rest of the world, has experienced a tumultuous 2020. Fighting the spread of Covid-19 and staying safe has been our priority since ‘Circuit Breaker’.
With the drastic change in our everyday lives, Singaporeans’ needs have also shifted and this could be seen from the Google searches made in our island nation.
Toilet Paper Panic Buying Is Due To Kiasu Mentality As It Gives People Sense Of Security, Says Expert
You could say that many of these were made out of necessity. Here are our trending searches of 2020, according to Google.
Trending how-tos
“How to wear a surgical face mask” took the top place for trending how-to.
There’s nothing laugh about this Google search as we’re pretty sure at least one of us have worn a face mask upside down without realising.
Furthermore, wearing a face mask the proper way ensures that those around us stay safe.
Like it or not, Zoom has become a common term used during home-based learning (HBL). Coming in at 3rd place is “How to change Zoom background”
Sometimes, we have to resort to concealing the mess in our room with a Zoom background.
It’s totally understandable as we’ve done it countless times.
“How to make Dalgona coffee” and “How to make bubble tea clinched 4th and 5th place respectively
S’porean Teaches Grandpa To Make Dalgona Coffee, His Cute Reactions Melt Our Hearts
With many cafés closed during ‘Circuit Breaker’, there was no choice but to seek alternatives to the morning Starbucks latte or afternoon bubble tea fix.
Trending deliveries
As many Singaporeans have become wary of crowded places like supermarkets, this has become the grocery deliveries took the number 1 delivery search.
After all, this service is pretty convenient as well as there’s no need to push those heavy trolleys.
With Singaporeans’ love affair with bubble tea, of course bubble tea has to appear in this list.
For those who are too lazy to make their own bubble tea, this has become an essential delivery service.
Another notable trend is the rise in cake delivery searches, which takes 4th place. After all, friends and family still want to celebrate special occasions.
Trending mental health queries
Mental health during isolation has become a widely searched issue, showing the toll that Covid-19 has taken on our mental wellbeing.
Top questions include “peppermint tea for mental health”, “mental disorders in Singapore” and “mental health Covid”.
With this trend, some have worked to make counselling accessible to help the vulnerable get through the pandemic.
You Can Get Therapy Online Without Worrying About Costs, Bill Paid For By Woke Salaryman
Changing times
The trending searches in 2019 are vastly different to this years and that’s with good reason.
Singapore’s top Google searches in 2019
Source
As a country, our needs have changed. However, we’ve also made it in one piece thus far.
With 2020 finally ending in a few weeks’ time, we can only look ahead towards Phase 3 and – hopefully – a smoother 2021.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.