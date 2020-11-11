The Woke Salaryman Will Foot Bill For Those Who Need Therapy

Reaching out for some help is not something to feel bad about as life, especially during these trying times, can take its toll on our mental wellbeing.

The founders behind financial webcomic The Woke Salaryman (TWS) said they will foot the bill for those who need to get therapy online.

The financial advice site is working with Safe Space, a digital mental healthcare provider to help people get back on their feet.

The Woke Salaryman helps people get therapy online

In a Facebook post, TWS shared that they are trying to make tele-therapy more accessible in our community. They realised that not everyone is blessed to be in a good mental state.

Furthermore, it may be hard for people to seek help due to the stigma towards and costs of receiving mental health services.

Tele-therapy is mental health counselling conducted online

TWS hopes to help by paying for tele-therapy services provided by Safe Space. Those who need it can rest assured as the therapists at Safe Space are licensed.

While sessions for each month are limited, TWS said they are exploring other options.

If you are seeking such services to get out of a slump, you can email Safe Space via this link and use “TWS_MH” as your subject header to qualify.

More Singaporeans seeking help for mental health issues

The stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic may have taken a toll on Singaporeans, especially during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period.

Samaritans of Singapore received 26,460 calls to their helpline from January to August this year. This was higher than the 21,429 calls received in 2019, reports The Straits Times.

CEO Gasper Tan said callers were seeking help for issues such as adapting to home-based learning, social relationships and financial issues.

According to HealthXchange, 5.8% of adults in Singapore has had depression at some point in their lives.

The most common disorders in Singaporeans are depression, alcohol abuse, and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Not wrong to seek help

It’s normal for the blues hit and on occasion, it can be harder to get out of a slump. Whatever the situation, it’s always a good idea to reach out to a helping hand.

We are heartened that the guys at The Woke Salaryman are extending help to those who are seeking mental health treatment and encourage those who need it to give it a try.

