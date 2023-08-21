Man’s Body Found Outside Republic Polytechnic In Woodlands, Police Classify Case As Unnatural Death

49-Year-Old Man Whose Body Was Found Outside Republic Polytechnic Not A Member Of School’s Community

A grisly find was made just outside the compound of Republic Polytechnic (RP) last weekend.

The body of a 49-year-0ld man was discovered, and it was reportedly badly decomposed.

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death.

Landscape workers found the body outside Republic Polytechnic

According to a contractor who spoke to STOMP, landscape workers found the body while trimming grass last Saturday (19 Aug) at around 2.30pm.

It was already badly decomposed when they found it.

Photos shared with the citizen journalism website showed several police officers wearing masks and gloves standing atop a slope outside the perimeter fence of the polytechnic.

Some of them were covering their noses, as if due to the smell.

Body was on a slope next to fence of Republic Polytechnic

Other photos show the body lying on the slope next to the fence but outside the poly.

The section of fence is opposite block E5.

In order for the police to investigate, a section of grass patch was cordoned off for a couple of hours, the source said.

The remains were taken away by a police hearse by 6.30pm.

Police refer to case as one of unnatural death

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told STOMP that they were alerted to a body at 7 Woodlands Avenue 9 — RP’s address — on Saturday (19 Aug) at 2.45pm.

It belonged to a 49-year-old man, SPF added, referring to the case as one of “unnatural death”.

No foul play is suspected, based on their preliminary investigations.

Poly says deceased not from their community

RP was informed about the matter by the police, a spokesman for the polytechnic told STOMP.

While the body was found outside their compound, the deceased isn’t a member of the RP community, they established.

They declined to comment further, citing police investigations.

Other cases of unnatural death this year

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first of such unnatural deaths this year.

In June, a Singapore Armed Forces regular was found dead at Changi Naval Base.

In April, a man was found dead inside a stall at Bukit Merah Hawker Centre.

And in February, an elderly man was found inside the carpark of Golden Mile Complex.

MS News sends our thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.