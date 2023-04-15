Man Found Dead Inside Stall At Bukit Merah Hawker Centre, Classified As Unnatural Death

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

49-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Hawker Centre Was Stall Assistant

Of all the places to be found dead, a hawker centre might be one of the more unlikely ones.

However, another man has sadly been found dead in a hawker centre within less than one month.

This time, the deceased was found inside a stall at a hawker centre in Bukit Merah.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death.

Man seen lying inside his stall at 3am

The incident occurred on Saturday (15 Apr) morning at 6.30am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A fish vendor named only as Mdm Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said she arrived to open her stall in Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre at 3am.

The 70-year-old found the man lying inside his stall, which sells frozen food products.

CPR performed to no avail

At about 6am, the stall’s owner arrived.

Mdm Lin saw him shake the man, who is his assistant, a few times.

However, there was no response.

A friend then tried performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him but failed to revive him.

Man in Bukit Merah hawker centre found to be dead

The police told Shin Min that they were alerted to an incident at Block 115 Bukit Merah View at 6.33am.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

They described the case as an unnatural death.

However, they have ruled out homicide after preliminary investigations.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Group believed to be relatives came to stall

Mdm Lin said the police removed the body after pronouncing the stall assistant dead.

Later that morning, a group of men and women came to the stall, she added.

They’re believed to be relatives of the deceased, but were unwilling to talk about the case.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Man found dead in North Bridge Road Hawker Centre

On 19 Mar, a man was seen resting his head on a table at North Bridge Road Hawker Centre and thought to be sleeping.

However, he was later found to be dead.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and preliminary investigations showed no evidence of criminal activity.

