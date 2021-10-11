Man’s Body Found Floating In Rochor River On 10 Oct

A man’s body was found floating in the Rochor River on Sunday (10 Oct) morning.

The deceased is suspected to be a cardboard collector in his 60s who frequents the area.

Police investigations are ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Body found in Rochor River near Kallang Road

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a man’s body was discovered floating in Rochor River near Kallang Road.

3 police cars were at the scene and the area was cordoned off. An ominous blue tent was also spotted on site.

Source

At the riverside, a bicycle was found parked under a tree. A basket attached to it contained plastic bags, coin purses, medicine, and receipts.

Source

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, passers-by suspect that the deceased is a cardboard collector, whom the bicycle belonged to.

The uncle was about 64 years old and often went around the Jalan Besar area collecting cardboard. Many in the area knew of him.

Police investigations ongoing

Police were notified of the suspected drowning case at 7.10am on 10 Oct.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were soon on the scene and found the body floating in the river.

They swiftly brought the man to shore, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The police revealed that preliminary investigations did not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Condolences to victim’s friends & family

The details of the man’s unfortunate demise are still largely unknown at this time.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Wanbao and Google Maps.