Body of S’porean who died in Italy still not released, delay ‘unsettling’ for family

Body of Singaporean Seetoh Kwok Meng held in Italy for investigations

Almost two weeks after his death, the body of Singaporean Seetoh Kwok Meng remains in Italy, held by the authorities for investigations.

Mr Seetoh’s brother, local food critic KF Seetoh, said in a Facebook post on Friday (3 Jan) that his family is unable to get closure or even know when they can collect his remains.

Body of Singaporean held in Italy as evidence in investigation

Mr KF Seetoh said a judge in Italy wanted to investigate the circumstances of his brother’s death, which was caused by a gas explosion.

Specifically, the blast would be probed for “anything negligent or untoward” that might have caused it.

For this reason, the body needs to be held as evidence that may support the case.

Probe to conclude only after 7 Jan

However, the investigations will take some time due to the 12-day Christmas holiday in Italy, Mr Seetoh said.

While “the authorities in Italy are working through this festive holidays”, the probe would likely conclude only after 7 Jan — more than two weeks after his death.

In the interim, a death certificate cannot even be issued, the food critic added.

Delay is ‘quite unsettling’ for family

Understandably, the delay is “quite unsettling” for the family as there is “no clear date” for when they can go to Italy to bring the deceased home, Mr KF Seetoh said.

They would like to conduct his final rites so they can grieve and have closure, he added.

He also lamented that they would have to reschedule and make arrangements to travel to Italy at short notice.

Mr KF Seetoh thanked his brother’s friends in Italy, who gathered for a memorial outside his house, for their kindness to the couple.

Photos he shared showed that they left flowers on the fence of the wrecked dwelling.

Singaporean & wife killed by gas explosion in Italy

Mr Seetoh Kwok Meng, 68, died together with his 52-year-old Taiwanese wife Chang Kai En on 21 Dec when their house in Italy exploded due to a gas leak.

While his body was found the next day, Ms Chang’s remains were found only on 25 Dec, reported Italian news outlet Il Tirreno.

She was found by a police sniffer dog named Bayla which specialises in looking for corpses, Italian rescue group Anpana said on Facebook.

Mr KF Seetoh had paid tribute to the couple shortly after the deadly blast, saying his brother was “jovial” and loved to cook while his wife loved her garden.

Also read: S’porean man killed by gas explosion in Italy was brother of food critic KF Seetoh

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kf Seetoh on Facebook and Facebook.