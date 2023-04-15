Woman’s Decomposing Body Found In Suitcase At Johor Bus Stop, Police Seeking Information

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In Johor Finds Decomposing Body In Suitcase At Bus Stop

A dead body was recently discovered in Kulai, Johor.

In a statement to the media, Kulai police noted that a man had found the decomposing body in a suitcase.

He had chanced upon the travel bag at an abandoned bus stop near Kulai Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Local police have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Malaysian Penal Code.

However, they are still investigating the cause of death and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Dead body stuffed in suitcase found in Johor

On Wednesday (12 Apr), a man in Kulai, Johor came across a luggage bag that contained a dead body.

Bernama reported that he discovered the remains at an abandoned bus stop near Kulai TNB.

Subsequently, the man called the police at around 1.50pm.

Upon arriving, police and forensic investigators found it difficult to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

According to a report by New Straits Times, the body was already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“The body was 50 per cent decomposed and it was covered with maggots,” said Kulai police Chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow.

Due to the poor state of the corpse, they sent it to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further examination.

Following this, the pathologist confirmed that the body was a woman at least 25 years of age, whom they believe has been dead for roughly two weeks.

Additionally, they found an injury under the skin of the skull.

However, the police are still waiting for the full laboratory results to confirm the cause of death.

Police launch murder inquiry

Bernama reported that the police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Hence, they have classified the case as murder.

Should they track the suspect and find them guilty of murder, the court will sentence the accused to death.

Superintendent Tok implored anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @redzuanNewsMPB on Twitter and Twitter.