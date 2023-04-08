Johor Couple Caught In Compromising Position In Car, Faces 2 Years’ Jail For Indecency

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Couple Caught In Indecent Position In Red Perodua Axia In Johor

Recently, passers-by in Johor caught a couple in a compromising position at a public carpark.

The Malaysian police caught wind of the incident after a video of the couple went viral on social media.

The authorities have since detained both the man and the young woman involved.

Couple in Johor caught in compromising act

A 23-second clip of the pair made its rounds online recently. In the recording, a person behind the camera appeared to be approaching a stationary red Perodua Axia.

Upon getting closer, a woman could be seen sitting on a man’s lap.

According to the New Straits Times, the woman was wearing a Malaysian Red Crescent Society t-shirt.

Apart from that one article of clothing, she appeared to have no bottoms on.

When the man behind the camera asked the pair what they were doing, the man in the car replied, “She’s sick”.

Throughout the entire clip, the woman sat unmoving while clinging to her male companion’s neck.

Faces jail for indecency

The Star reported that police located the duo between 4.15pm and 5.15pm on Thursday (6 Apr).

However, the incident in the footage occurred about a week before on 29 Mar.

Seri Alam OCPD Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak shared in a statement that the act had occurred in a car park at Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, at 3.03pm.

The man and woman, aged 22 years old and 17 years old respectively, face up to two years in jail if found guilty.

During their arrest, the police seized the red Perodua Axia and the red and white t-shirt the girl wore in the video.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 337D of the Penal Code.

Minister asks Meta to remove video online

According to Section 337D of the Malaysian Penal Code, suspects can be convicted if they’ve been found to have committed a “gross act of indecency”.

In his media statement, Supt Mohd Suhaimi urged the public not to engage in indecent acts that “go against societal norms and country laws”.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Communications and Digital deputy minister Teo Nie Ching has apparently asked Meta to remove the video.

She also said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will additionally take action.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.