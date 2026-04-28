Bomb joke on AirAsia flight to Bangkok causes 4-hour delay, Thai man arrested

Man arrested over bomb joke on AirAsia plane

A 45-year-old man from Thailand was arrested after making a bomb joke onboard a flight, which led to a four-hour delay.

The incident occurred on Sunday (26 April) on Thai AirAsia flight FD4401 travelling from Krabi to Bangkok.

Aircraft underwent full inspection

The man made the remark while a flight attendant was helping him place his luggage in the overhead compartment.

He told the crew member to be cautious, claiming there was a bomb in his bag.

The pilot was immediately alerted to the situation, and the aircraft, which had already started pushing back from the parking bay at Krabi Airport at 4.47pm, was returned to the parking position.

It was then moved away from the passenger terminal to undergo a full inspection.

All passengers were evacuated for safety, according to the Bangkok Post.

No explosive device found, but flight was delayed

Explosive ordnance disposal officers, along with airport security, conducted a thorough search of the plane and luggage.

However, no explosive devices were found, and the situation was deemed a false alarm.

The search lasted for approximately four hours, the Thaiger reports.

Man insisted that it was only a joke

The suspect, identified as a 45-year-old man from Chon Buri province, was arrested and later charged under the Air Navigation Offences Act, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht (S$7,860), or both.

He is accused of making a false statement likely to cause panic at an airport or aboard an aircraft.

The man claimed that he had no intention of causing harm and was only trying to make a joke.

Also read: S’porean man arrested in Thailand for making prank call reporting bomb on plane



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Featured image adapted from Workpoint News on YouTube and Thairath.