S’pore-Based App Bondee Accused Of Credit Card Info Leaks, Company Denies Rumours

Bondee Parent Company Metadream Denies Claims Of Credit Card Info Leaks

Rising in the download charts on app stores, the Bondee app has taken over social media since its release on 15 Jan.

However, days after becoming mainstream, the app faces accusations of credit card info leaks.

Folks behind the app have since taken to Instagram to deny the rumours.

In their statement, they said that they would not hesitate to pursue legal action against those who spread misinformation.

Rumours claim Bondee makes unauthorised purchases

For the uninitiated, Bondee is an app that blends elements of the metaverse, online gaming, and messaging.

The app, which has crossed a million downloads, lets users create rooms and avatars that live in the Bondee universe.

Here, friends can visit each other’s rooms and hang out in a digital space.

However, as much hype as the app has created, it has now invited its fair share of rumours too.

According to The Straits Times (ST), allegations over Bondee’s data policies have recently surfaced on social media, with users sharing screenshots of unauthorised bank transfers following the installation of the app.

These claims were later intensified when other users highlighted that Bondee bore a visual resemblance to the Chinese app, Zheli.

Zheli was removed from app stores in early 2022 after its data privacy practices were scrutinised.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that although sign-ups for Bondee are free, users can make in-app purchases for a virtual currency called B-beans.

Bondee parent company denies rumours on Instagram

Bondee has since denied rumours in a statement posted on their Instagram account.

Parent company Metadream stated that the claims are false and that the start-up does not collect credit card information.

They added that they also take a precautionary review of their systems to ensure that users’ data are safe.

Metadream also announced that it would take legal action against those who spread misinformation about its services.

Featured image adapted from @lilyandhouse on Instagram and @bondee_official on Instagram.