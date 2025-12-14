12 dead so far after shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, 1 shooter killed & another arrested

Bondi Beach shooting took place during Jewish festival celebration

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

At least 12 people were killed during a shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday (14 Dec), with one alleged shooter dead and the other arrested.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police said in a statement that police and emergency services responded to reports of shots being fired at 6.45pm local time (3.45pm Singapore time).

Beachgoers flee Bondi Beach shooting, motionless bodies on ground

Videos posted on the Internet showed scores of beachgoers fleeing in panic.

Some showed motionless bodies on the ground surrounded by bullet casings.

People tried to revive some of the victims, to little avail.

2 men seen shooting rifles

Other videos showed two men wearing black, carrying rifles and shooting them as screams were heard.

One video showed a brave man tackling one of the shooters from behind and disarming him.

He then took his gun but did not shoot, instead chasing him away by throwing something at him.

1 shooter dead, the other in critical condition

NSW Police confirmed that two shooters were behind the incident.

One of them is believed to be dead, while the second alleged shooter is in critical condition.

Police also detected “a number of suspicious items” in the vicinity. They are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone is in place.

12 dead & 29 injured so far

So far, 12 people have been confirmed dead, including one of the shooters, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

29 other people are injured, including two police officers and one of the shooters.

They have been conveyed to nearby hospitals, with St Vincent’s Hospital about 4km away “incredibly crowded and chaotic”.

One of the shooters was identified by a law enforcement official who spoke to ABC as Naveed Akram, a man from the city’s south-west.

It is uncertain whether he is the dead shooter or the one who is injured.

Attack declared as terrorist incident

The shooting took place amid a celebration for Hanukkah, which is a Jewish festival.

Hence, NSW Premier Chris Minns said it targeted Sydney’s Jewish community, with police also declaring it to be a terrorist incident.

In a Facebook post, Mr Minns assured the public of “a massive and comprehensive police and public order response”, adding:

This cowardly act of terrifying violence is shocking and painful to see, and represents some of our worst fears of terrorism in Sydney.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a statement of his own, said the shooting was “a targeted attack on Jewish Australians” and described it as an “act of evil” and “terrorism”.

He added:

There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation.

