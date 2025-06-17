2 men ambushed & killed in shooting outside KL mall, victims had past gang connections

Group of 4 ambush & kill 2 men in shooting outside KL Cheras mall

Gunfire erupted outside a shopping mall in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (KL), in the early hours of Monday (17 June), leaving two men dead in what appears to be a cold-blooded execution.

The brazen attack happened at about 12.15am along Jalan Loke Yew.

Men gunned down in close-range ambush

According to Berita Harian, the two victims were walking towards their parked vehicle when four men wearing masks sprinted up to them.

The group opened fire with guns, repeatedly hitting their victims in the head and body. Their victims died several metres apart from one another.

Despite this, the gunmen continued shooting at the fallen bodies on the ground several times.

Afterwards, the suspects escaped in a vehicle. They remain at large.

Alleged wife of victim sobs over body

According to China Press, the group had waited for their victims outside the mall and ambushed them.

Police allegedly found that the victims, both men in their 40s, had past criminal records and gang backgrounds.

As such, the investigation has not ruled out the possibility of the attack involving gang-related vendettas.

Video footage of the aftermath showed a woman sobbing over one of the bloodied corpses.

“My husband! Please wake up!” she was reportedly heard crying out.

The police took statements from witnesses at the scene and are attempting to identify the suspects.

They are expected to release case details to the public soon.

An ambulance also arrived at the scene to transport the covered bodies to the morgue for an autopsy.

Second fatal KL shooting in recent days

This incident comes just days after another fatal shooting in Brickfields, KL, on 13 June.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a group of three eating at a restaurant.

One man died as a result, while two others suffered injuries.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu & China Press.