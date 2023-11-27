This Freeze-Dried Dog Food Has Full Vitamin B Complex, Vital For Your Furkid’s Well-Being

Boneve Has The First Freeze-Dried Dog Food With The Full Suite Of B-Vitamins

From long walks in the park to cuddles on the sofa, every moment with our beloved furkids matters, which is why keeping them healthy is a top priority.

Naturally, your dog’s diet plays a major role in this. With this in mind, Boneve, a pet food brand from New Zealand, created Freeze-Dried Raw Prey.

This is the first freeze-dried complete meal solution that contains the full suite of B vitamins for holistic support of your doggo’s health.

We know fur-parents only want the best for their babies, so read on to learn more.

Boneve Freeze-Dried Raw Prey has all 8 types of B vitamins

Fresh, raw food is the way to go for most dogs as it is their ancestral diet. That said, many fur-parents are on a time crunch, which means it is not always the most viable option.

The next best thing is freeze-dried food, which is made with a process that ensures optimum freshness and requires little to no preparation.

While it retains 97% of the ingredients’ nutrients such as protein and fibre, the drying process can lose water-soluble B vitamins, which provide vital health benefits that help boost your pupper’s well-being.

And since canines – like humans – cannot produce B vitamins naturally, the dog food you choose should ideally be rich in B vitamins to supplement their diet.

Boneve solves this issue by adding the full suite of vitamin B complex back into the formula.

Here is a breakdown of each type of vitamin B and what it can do for your pet’s health:

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) – vital for muscle development and maintaining a healthy weight

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) – supports a healthy digestive system

Vitamin B3 (Niacin) – provides essential nutrients to support joint health

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid) – essential for liver health and eyesight

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) – plays a significant role in supporting a robust immune system

Vitamin B7 (Biotin) – contributes to a healthy skin and coat

Vitamin B9 (Folate) – increases red blood cell production in the bone marrow to support heart health

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) – aids in cognitive and neurological functions

Just as we try to strike a balance between carbs, veggies, and meat in every plate of cai png, we should aim for that same balance in every one of our pets’ meals.

Formula is free of GMO & ethically sourced from humanely bred animals

Hailing from New Zealand, Boneve places great importance on quality and animal welfare in the making of their products.

This is reflected in all the brand’s formulas, including Freeze-Dried Raw Prey, which is free of genetically modified organisms (GMO), antibiotics, and growth hormones.

Furthermore, the brand strives to use the purest and freshest ingredients from ethical and sustainable sources.

For starters, the beef and lamb used are raised in accordance with humane animal welfare standards and ethical farming practices, which means they’re free-range and grass-fed.

Boneve also only uses chickens that are sustainably sourced from certified cage-free farms in New Zealand as well as wild-caught fish from certified fisheries that are against over-fishing.

With such high-quality ingredients, one might wonder how much of it actually goes into the formula.

Taking into account that a dog’s natural diet consists of primarily meat, organs, and bones, Boneve formulated Freeze-Dried Raw Prey to consist of 98.8% meat, organs, and bones, replicating what a canine might eat in the wild.

If you’re concerned about your furkids choking on bones, this won’t be an issue as everything has been ground into a fine powder. Despite the change in texture, this does not take away from the bones’ nutritional benefits.

Furthermore, the formula is fortified with rosehip to ensure a healthy coat, skin, and joints so your doggo can look and feel its best.

Another measure Boneve takes to ensure high standards of quality is small batch production, which results in more delicately cooked and better-mixed food.

At this rate, your pup will almost be eating better than you, but hey, they’re worth it, right?

Get a free trial pack of Boneve Freeze-Dried Raw Prey

As a reward for making it all the way to this point, we have an exclusive reward for our dear MS News readers.

Boneve is giving away trial packs of Freeze-Dried Raw Prey for your furkids to sample, whether as a main meal, topper, or Very Good Boy/Girl treat.

Depending on your furkids’ needs and preferences, you can pick from the following three flavours:

Chicken & Venison

Beef & Hoki

Lamb & Trevally

Chicken & Venison supports digestive and immune health, Beef & Hoki is ideal for skin and coat support, while Lamb & Trevally provides hip and joint support.

To redeem one, simply head over to their Shopify sample store, add the product in the flavour you want to cart, and key in the code <BEFDTSL> to get it free of charge!

The code is limited to the first 500 redemptions so be sure to claim yours before then. Do note that each customer is limited to only one free sample. Other samples can also be purchased at a discounted price, also limited to one purchase per household.

To learn more about Boneve and their range of products, follow them on Instagram or visit their website.

Your furkids deserve the best

Food is a cornerstone of good health, and since our furkids don’t have the ability to choose what they eat, it is our responsibility as their carers to give them the best we can.

To achieve this, always conduct ample research and compare your options.

With the right choice, your pet can indulge in a meal that strikes a balance between good taste, quality ingredients, and high nutrition.

