Woman who removed CNY decorations from Boon Keng flat accuses owner of multiple harassment cases

Woman alleges Boon Keng resident was jailed for harassment, now harassing neighbours

A woman who removed Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations from the door of a Boon Keng flat has claimed that the flat owner has a history of harassing residents in the block.

In a TikTok video on Sunday (18 Jan), she apologised for her actions, while sharing what she described as the “real story” behind the viral video.

@kaurprabhmeet1 The real story behind behind the video that has gone viral. Mr Lee, isn’t just an innocent victim he has painted himself out to be. I am sorry for my actions but can now use this platform to help the neighbours living in his torment? #sgfyp #wakeupsingapore #sgtiktok The points shared are based on observations and accounts received and are alleged, subject to further verification. ♬ original sound – Prabh in recovery

‘My emotions got the best of me’

CCTV footage of the woman, posted on YouTube on 12 Jan, showed her ringing the flat’s doorbell and asking the resident, “Are you okay?”, before yanking decorations off his door.

In her video, she began by apologising, admitting that her actions were wrong and taking full responsibility for them.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment decision. My emotions got the best of me,” she said, adding that she would “never condone” such behaviour from herself or those around her.

Woman says relative’s photo was on the door

However, the woman explained that the incident did not happen without context.

According to her, there was an image of her relative pasted on the door.

This made her want to confront the resident, to ask him what this was about.

Boon Keng resident allegedly previously convicted of harassment

The woman also made a series of allegations against the flat owner, whom she named as “Mr Lee”.

She claimed he was “not just an innocent victim”, and was in fact a “convicted felon”.

She referred to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) article published in 2022, which reported that a man pleaded guilty to harassing a school principal over a few years, including sending him death threats.

This man had also harassed a female lecturer at an institution, according to CNA.

The woman alleged over TikTok that the flat owner was this man, and he had been sentenced to jail for this offence.

Boon Keng resident allegedly harassed neighbours

After Mr Lee was released from jail, he targeted his neighbours, the woman said.

She described behaviours such as loud banging on shared water pipes at all hours, blocking neighbours from exiting lifts, and verbally intimidating them.

She also claimed that the man had made racist remarks and physically struck people on their shoulder.

He also allegedly stood in front of the lift half-naked to intimidate his neighbours.

As for her relatives, the woman claimed the man has gone online to “harass, bully, and spread misinformation” about them, accusing them of harassing him.

Neighbours allegedly gathering their own evidence against man

The woman claimed that multiple neighbours had lodged police reports against him over the years, but were told there was insufficient evidence for further action.

Attempts to obtain CCTV footage from HDB were allegedly unsuccessful, prompting neighbours to start gathering their own evidence.

She also claimed that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area is aware of the situation but “can’t do anything else about it”.

Woman urges public to stop harassing her friends

Despite sharing these allegations, the woman reiterated that none of them justified her behaviour in the viral clip.

“I still do not condone what I did and I’m apologetic for it,” she said.

She also urged the public to stop harassing the other women in the video, stressing that the actions were hers alone.

Concluding the video, she called on the “court of public opinion” to shift its focus away from her.

Instead, she hoped to help draw attention to the situation and help the residents of the block.

Man reportedly says he’s ‘distressed & afraid’

However, the man appeared to deny the allegations when The Straits Times (ST) spoke to him on Monday (19 Jan).

He told ST that some of the allegations the woman made against him in the video were “without proof”.

The altercations had left him and his family “distressed and afraid”, he reportedly added.

MP aware of ongoing dispute

Jalan Besar MP Shawn Loh addressed the situation in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying he was aware of the “ongoing dispute at Boon Keng”.

Describing it as “one of the most frustrating and hard-to-resolve cases” in his constituency, he revealed that neighbours had approached him about it last year.

They reported inconsiderate behaviour that caused emotional distress, allegedly disrupted their children’s exam preparation, and left them afraid to use the lift alone.

He had advised them to approach the Community Mediation Centre, but the matter remained unresolved.

They were subsequently guided to seek help from the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal.

‘Two wrongs do not make a right’

Mr Loh shared that both he and his agencies are actively monitoring the situation, and he had asked them to investigate a new complaint as recently as two weeks ago.

He is also aware of the video showing a resident’s CNY decorations removed, and the woman’s follow-up video, he said, adding:

Two wrongs do not make a right. I have spoken to the SPF and HDB, and I will have to leave the investigation in the hands of the authorities.

MP urges residents to be considerate

The MP noted that living harmoniously requires considerate behaviour and kindness between neighbours, especially in densely packed Singapore.

Thus, he hoped that with the New Year, residents would be considerate towards their neighbours to foster a more harmonious living environment, saying:

Ultimately our homes are not just about how good our physical infrastructure is, but about how strong our social bonds are.

