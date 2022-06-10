Elderly Boon Keng Truck Accident Victim Cleaned Residents’ Homes, They’re Saddened By Her Passing

Boon Keng Truck Accident Victim Got On Well With Residents, Leaves Behind Desolate Husband

On Thursday (9 Jun), an elderly woman passed away after being hit by a tipper truck in Upper Boon Keng.

It has now emerged that the unfortunate ah ma had cleaned the homes of nearby residents for a living.

She also got on well with them, that’s why they’re saddened that they’ll never see her again.

Boon Keng truck accident victim caught under truck

The tragic incident took place at the carpark next to Block 13, Upper Boon Keng Road at about 3.45pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 75-year-old deceased, identified by Lianhe Zaobao as Mdm Wu Meizai, ended up caught under the tipper truck after being hit.

She passed away from her injuries at the scene.

Low-resolution footage of the aftermath was shared on Facebook on the same day, showing the woman lying motionless on the road.

Victim cleaned 3 households in the area

Mdm Wu helped out three households in the area with their housework, according to news reports.

The families said she would come by the block on Thursdays and Fridays.

She would’ve been knocking off work when the accident happened.

Victim was friendly & talkative

One of the residents who hired her, 74-year-old retiree Mr Zheng, told Zaobao that she was recommended by a neighbour whose house she also cleaned.

He described Mdm Wu as friendly and talkative, so she struck up a good friendship with the residents there.

Thus, he never expected her to depart the world so suddenly.

Another resident said despite her age, ah ma was very deft. As such, besides having bad legs, she didn’t seem like she was 75 years old at all.

He lamented that he was “really saddened” by her death, adding,

Yesterday, she even said, ‘See you tomorrow’. I didn’t expect such a thing to happen.

Victim brewed coffee for neighbour daily

Another person upset by Mdm Wu’s death is her long-time neighbour, a 74-year-old lady also surnamed Wu.

She told Zaobao that she and Mdm Wu, affectionately known as “Ah Moi”, had been neighbours for over 40 years and were very close.

In the past 10 years or so, the deceased would brew coffee for her and place it at her gate every day.

The last time she saw her was on Wednesday (8 Jun), when Ah Moi made taro for her.

She also added that she’d paid a visit to Ah Moi’s husband, who’s a retired bus driver.

The couple had no children, she said.

Victim’s husband appeared desolate

Shortly after the incident, an elderly man believed to be Mdm’s Wu husband visited the scene accompanied by relatives, Zaobao reported.

This happened just as it started to drizzle.

Though he remained quiet, he appeared desolate as he identified the body.

According to their neighbour, he’s already handled administrative matters related to the funeral, and the wake will be held at their void deck.

Car sounded horn to warn truck

According to Mr Zheng, a car had sounded the horn to warn of the impending accident.

The driver had noticed that Mdm Wu was going to be hit by the truck, and quickly honked to warn the truck driver, he told Zaobao.

Unfortunately, the warning wasn’t heard and the tragedy couldn’t be avoided.

Driver arrested over Boon Keng truck accident

After the accident, a man believed to be the truck driver was seen near the scene.

He appeared despondent as he sat cross-legged on the ground next to a police officer, cradling his head with one hand, according to photos sent in by a Zaobao reader.

A 40-year-old resident, Mr Wang, told the paper that trucks would come around from time to time due to construction works nearby.

He believed the truck involved in the accident was there due to these construction works.

The police said that the 46-year-old tipper truck driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by a negligent act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gone too soon

Life is short, and can be taken away from you any time.

For those who knew Mdm Wu, the sadness of a beloved friend’s death has been compounded by its suddenness.

And for her husband, the grief must be unspeakable indeed.

MS News extends our condolences to them at this difficult time.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.