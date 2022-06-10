Elderly Woman In Boon Keng Passes Away After Getting Hit By Truck, Police Investigating

Elderly Woman Passes Away After Getting Hit By Tipper Truck In Upper Boon Keng On 9 Jun

As the old saying goes, we should always be careful around the road as we never know what’s around the corner.

Unfortunately, an elderly woman passed away on Thursday (9 Jun) after getting hit by a tipper truck in Upper Boon Keng.

More than 10 police officers arrived at a carpark near Block 11 in Upper Boon Keng Road shortly after.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Tipper truck hits elderly woman in Boon Keng carpark

According to The Straits Times (ST), a blue tent was spotted at the scene at about 5.30pm, with residents also observing the situation.

Speaking to ST, a taxi driver present at the scene said the driver of the tipper truck was there for some construction work and had exited the parking lot after purchasing coffee nearby.

It was at this moment that the vehicle collided with the elderly woman.

The taxi driver also noted that another motorist who witnessed the accident sounded his horn repeatedly, presumably to alert the driver to the situation.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

Footage of accident aftermath show woman lying motionless on road

Low-resolution footage showing the aftermath of the accident was also shared on Facebook on the same day.

In the short clip, an elderly woman was seen lying motionless on the road.

Although the footage was unclear, with tree foliage blocking the subject, we can make out what appears to be a pool of blood peering behind the leaves.

Passersby were also spotted standing near the scene, with some of them on their phones.

Condolences to the deceased’s family

While investigations are still ongoing, it’s perhaps not wise to speculate on how the accident came to be.

Nonetheless, MS News extends our condolences to the family of the deceased in this difficult time.

Hopefully, more information will come to light soon and they can find closure from there.