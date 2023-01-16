M’sia Boss Buys Proton Saga For Employee After Learning His Old Car Kept Breaking Down

Malaysian Boss Gifts Employee With Proton Car After 10 Years Of Service

Most employees tend to receive a bonus or salary increment for their hard work.

One boss in Malaysia, however, has raised the bar when it comes to rewarding employees by gifting a member of his staff with a brand-new Proton Saga.

The salesperson at the car dealership posted about the happy moment on TikTok, and the video has since gone viral.

The employee, an Indonesian man, has been with his company for more than 10 years.

Malaysian boss rewards employee with Proton car

Xu Huixing (transliterated from Chinese) is the boss of a garment manufacturing company in Pontian, Malaysia.

His employee, Yanto, has worked for him for more than 10 years.

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, Mr Xu revealed that on 11 Jan, he told Yanto to come to the dealership to meet with a client, keeping the car a surprise.

Upon his arrival, Yanto spotted the Proton Saga with a big red bow on it and realised it was a birthday gift for him.

The salesperson who managed the deal posted about the heartwarming sight on TikTok. In the video, Yanto seemed speechless as he looked at the car keys in his hands.

He was unable to contain his happiness as he proceeded to thank his employer, before trying out the vehicle for himself.

One picture shows him hugging the car, clearly overwhelmed with gratitude.

The video ended with Yanto bidding farewell to the staff at the dealership before driving off in his shiny new ride.

Worked at company for more than 10 years

Mr Xu told Sin Chew Daily that Yanto had joined his company when it first launched.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Yanto never faltered and remained a hardworking employee at the firm.

Praising him for his attitude, Mr Xu eventually promoted Yanto to the role of a supervisor, where he is now responsible for mentoring other workers.

Yanto and his wife initially began working together at the garment factory. However, she later quit her job to take care of her elderly mother and their two young children, aged eight and 12.

Mr Xu said that it was his wife’s idea to gift Yanto a car.

They learnt that his old vehicle kept breaking down and incurred a lot of repair costs. At the same time, he needed a car to be able to get to work and ferry his kids around.

So, Mr Xu’s wife suggested buying the Proton and giving it to Yanto so he would not have to worry anymore.

Proton Saga cost about S$12,200

According to Xu Huisi (transliterated from Chinese), the salesperson in charge of the deal, Yanto’s new Proton Saga is the 1.3 Standard Lite version and cost around S$12,200 (RM40,000).

Netizens have since praised Mr Xu for being a good boss.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time he has displayed such generosity.

Sin Chew Daily reports that he organises family day activities for his employees every year and gives them presents like watches.

Kudos to Mr Xu for his generosity in appreciating and acknowledging his employee’s hard work.

He has truly set an example for other employers in setting up such a positive work culture at his company.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.