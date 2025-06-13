Woman in M’sia claims her boss demands employees’ live location whenever they go on leave

Woman in Malaysia claims boss demands live tracking when staff go on leave

A woman in Malaysia has claimed that her boss demands employees send their live location whenever they take leave, even when they go overseas for holidays.

To make matters worse, she was allegedly flooded with calls from her boss when she failed to comply with their requests.

Employer allegedly wants proof staff are actually on holiday

Taking to Threads on Tuesday (10 June), the woman asked netizens whether it’s normal for bosses to request live tracking of employees when they’re overseas.

She claimed her boss wanted to confirm if they were “actually going on a holiday or not”.

The OP shared that when she applied for annual leave (AL) to travel, her boss suddenly asked her to share her live location — apparently to verify she was actually overseas.

OP claimed she will be marked ‘absent’ if she failed to share live location

The post quickly sparked outrage among Thread users, who were stunned by the breach of privacy.

When one user expressed concern for her, the woman said her boss had introduced “new rules” requiring staff to share live locations while on leave.

“My boss said there are new rules now, if you want to take leave, you have to provide your live location,” she wrote.

She also claimed that if employees fail to share their live location, they will be marked as “absent” — even if they had applied for leave.

Allegedly got scolded after ignoring calls

Another user advised her to ignore her boss’s demands, saying annual leave was her entitlement and she had every right to disconnect.

In response, the OP revealed that she was bombarded with phone calls from her boss instead.

She then posted a photo of herself at a beach, adding she was “scolded” for not sending her location.

“Next I want to report to HR”, she added.

Also read: S’pore Staff Claims Boss Cancelled Approved Leave To Go On Own Holiday, Requests Redditors’ Advice

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from juststock on Canva and @_nnadrahhh on Threads. Image on the left is for illustration purposes only.