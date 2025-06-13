Woman in M’sia claims her boss demands employees’ live location whenever they go on leave

She also claimed that if employees fail to share their live location, they will be marked as “absent”.

By - 13 Jun 2025, 12:51 pm

Woman in Malaysia claims boss demands live tracking when staff go on leave

A woman in Malaysia has claimed that her boss demands employees send their live location whenever they take leave, even when they go overseas for holidays.

To make matters worse, she was allegedly flooded with calls from her boss when she failed to comply with their requests.

Employer allegedly wants proof staff are actually on holiday

Taking to Threads on Tuesday (10 June), the woman asked netizens whether it’s normal for bosses to request live tracking of employees when they’re overseas.

boss live location

Source: William Hadley on Canva. Picture is for illustration purposes only

She claimed her boss wanted to confirm if they were “actually going on a holiday or not”.

The OP shared that when she applied for annual leave (AL) to travel, her boss suddenly asked her to share her live location —  apparently to verify she was actually overseas.

OP claimed she will be marked ‘absent’ if she failed to share live location

The post quickly sparked outrage among Thread users, who were stunned by the breach of privacy.

When one user expressed concern for her, the woman said her boss had introduced “new rules” requiring staff to share live locations while on leave.

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads
Translation: Sorry, dear. Why does he want your live location? It’s scary. How can he breach your privacy like that? Annual Leave is up to the staff to decide what to do.

“My boss said there are new rules now, if you want to take leave, you have to provide your live location,” she wrote.

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads
Translation: My boss said there are new rules now, if you want to take leave, you have to provide your live location.

She also claimed that if employees fail to share their live location, they will be marked as “absent” — even if they had applied for leave.

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads
Translation: Not approved yet, still pending. If you don’t provide the live location, they’ll mark you absent.

Allegedly got scolded after ignoring calls

Another user advised her to ignore her boss’s demands, saying annual leave was her entitlement and she had every right to disconnect.

boss live location

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads
Translation: No need to deny her her rights. She’s taken annual leave, so she can go wherever she wants. Just turn off the phone, no need to reply. Later when you start work, if she complains, just say, “Eh, I didn’t check my phone.” If you take a vacation, you have the right to go wherever you want.

In response, the OP revealed that she was bombarded with phone calls from her boss instead.

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads
Translation: Tired of receiving spam calls

She then posted a photo of herself at a beach, adding she was “scolded” for not sending her location.

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads
Translation: Just got back from vacation, today I started work and guess what, I got scolded for not sending my location😌 next I want to report to HR😇

“Next I want to report to HR”, she added.

boss live location

Source: @_nnadrahhh on Threads

Featured image adapted from juststock on Canva and @_nnadrahhh on Threads. Image on the left is for illustration purposes only.

