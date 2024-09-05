Shoppers in China snatch up bottled water rumoured to boost chances of having son

Shoppers in China snatch up bottled water rumoured to boost chances of getting a son

Shoppers in China are eagerly snapping up bottled alkaline water at supermarket chain Sam’s Club after it was rumoured to boost the chances of having a son.

This trend exploded into the spotlight earlier this week, even topping the search charts on Weibo.

Guancha reported that the alkaline water was flying off the shelves, while other brands languished in their spots.

A Sam’s Club employee mentioned that this particular water has always been popular, with the 300ml bottles needing frequent restocking.

On the Sam’s Club app, this water has soared to second place on the monthly best-seller list.

According to the brand, the water hails from Changshou Mountain in Guangxi and costs just 22.80 yuan (about S$4) for a pack of 24 bottles.

Netizens rave about supposed effects

There is a belief that Y-chromosome-bearing sperm thrives in alkaline conditions.

During conception, the father’s sperm determines the baby’s sex based on whether it carries an X or Y chromosome.

If the sperm carries a Y chromosome, the baby is typically male.

As a result, some people in China hoping to have a son have started drinking alkaline water to boost their chances, Sing Tao reported.

However, a 2019 study published in Vet World found that alkaline conditions are unlikely to impact the mobility of Y-chromosome sperm — at least in bovines.

Meanwhile, Chinese netizens are singing the praises of this water’s supposed benefits.

Many commenters claim they had a son after drinking it.

Others have even suggested that the water helps neutralise stomach acid.

On the flip side, some users have mocked these claims.

Despite the buzz, Sam’s Club hasn’t capitalised on the hype.

In response to media inquiries, the company clarified that the popular product is just bottled water and that there’s no scientific basis for the alleged ‘son-granting’ properties.

Also read: Mum in China blames Taobao seller for daughter’s pregnancy, says it’s due to underwear they sold

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily.