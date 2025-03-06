M’sian Finance Ministry official found dead with neck & legs bound, police say no signs of foul play

Official found dead with neck & legs bound at M’sian Finance Ministry

A 45-year-old official was found dead in his office at Malaysia’s Finance Ministry on Wednesday (5 March), with his neck and legs bound.

Despite the suspicious circumstances, police have classified the case as a sudden death and stated that no signs of foul play have been found so far, according to The Star.

Official discovered bound & motionless in office

Just before 11am, police in Putrajaya received a call via the emergency line alerting them to the incident.

“The report was made by a member of the public who discovered the man lying unconscious in the office,” police said.

Police arrived at the scene to discover the 45-year-old Customs Tribunal Officer dead.

Kuala Lumpur police chief confirmed that initial investigations have been conducted.

“We have not found any criminal element, but we will know more once the post-mortem is conducted tomorrow,” he said.

Police transferred the victim’s body to Putrajaya Hospital Forensic and Pathology Department for an autopsy, reports NST.

Police warn against public speculation

Given the unusual circumstances surrounding the official’s death, authorities have warned against speculation and urged anyone with relevant information to step forward.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry expressed its condolences to the deceased’s family and assured full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

“The Finance Ministry is also cooperating fully with the police with their investigation,” a statement said.

