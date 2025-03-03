82-year-old woman found dead in Bukit Batok flat after being uncontactable for 5 days

Elderly woman found dead in Bukit Batok flat had lived alone

An 82-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Bukit Batok after her friend failed to get in touch with her for five days.

Her body was discovered on Sunday (2 March) afternoon in Block 171 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

Woman found dead lived in Bukit Batok flat for more than 40 years

The woman’s friend, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased had lived in the block for more than 40 years.

She lived alone in a unit on the 22nd floor, she said.

Her friend last spoke to her on the second day of Chinese New Year (30 Jan), when she paid a visit to her home.

She would contact the woman monthly and would also make arrangements to meet up, she added.

Friend fails to contact deceased for 5 days

However, on 25 Feb, she called the deceased two times in the afternoon but there was no answer.

She wanted to remind her to watch her favourite TV serial and found it strange that nobody picked up the phone.

Over the next four days, the friend called the woman every day and even went outside her unit to check on her.

But as she typically didn’t open her windows or turn on the light, it was not possible to tell whether she was at home.

She also noticed that nobody had collected the flyers inserted under her door when she would usually do so.

She informed the local Residents’ Committee about this but was not sure who had called the police.

Woman found motionless in Bukit Batok flat, pronounced dead

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the matter at about 12.30pm on 2 March.

The case was one of unnatural death, it added.

The 82-year-old woman was found lying motionless in the Bukit Batok flat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

