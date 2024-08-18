Mum in China blames Taobao seller for daughter’s pregnancy, says it’s due to underwear they sold

Mum in China blames Taobao seller for daughter’s pregnancy

In late July, a mum in China contacted the customer service representative of a Taobao underwear shop, blaming the shop for her daughter’s pregnancy.

The incident went viral on Chinese social media after the representative posted screenshots of their conversation on Douyin.

According to Singtao Daily, the woman said her daughter bought underwear from the Taobao shop and became pregnant after wearing it for a while.

Puzzled, the customer service representative told the woman that underwear cannot cause pregnancy.

All of the factory’s staff were women

Despite this, the woman insisted that her daughter became pregnant due to the shop’s production process.

The customer service staff then explained to her their production process and told her that all the employees at their factory were women.

Their boss was the only man, but he had undergone sterilisation, making it impossible for him to be responsible for the pregnancy.

After their conversation, the woman took her daughter for a checkup, where the doctor told her that such a thing could not happen.

Consequently, the woman contacted customer service again and admitted that the pregnancy was not caused by the underwear.

Shop owner tracks down customer

The incident caused heated discussions among netizens, who speculated that the buyer’s daughter accidentally became pregnant and deceived her mother.

Some criticised the mother for her lack of knowledge about physiology, while others quipped that it was a “medical miracle” and that the underwear “should be patented to treat infertility”.

However, after the incident became widely discussed on the Internet, the owner of the Taobao store tracked down the mother to clear his factory’s name.

Expecting a potential suspension, he also feared that his employees would suffer from the loss of income, CReaders reported.

After several unanswered calls, he reached the buyer who turned out to be an online promoter who messaged their shop as a prank to increase engagement.

In the end, netizens praised the underwear store owner for his calm approach, honesty, and concern for his workers regarding the incident.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash for illustrative purposes only, CReaders