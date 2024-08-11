Athlete from China brings home blanket from Paris Olympics, it turns out to be made in China

Athlete from China brings home “Made in China” blanket from Paris Olympics

After a successful run at the Paris Olympics, Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei returned to China with six medals, which she carried in her luggage.

In particular, she won one silver and five bronze medals in this year’s Olympic Games. This brings her total Olympic medals to 10, making her the athlete with the most Olympic medals in China, according to Reuters.

However, those were not the only souvenirs she brought home from the Olympics. Despite her luggage being near-overweight, she also carried along a blanket featuring the Paris Olympics logo, which was provided to the participants.

Blanket was produced in athlete’s home province

The blanket was featured in a video of Ms Zhang unpacking her luggage, which was taken by her assistant coach and shared on the Chinese social media platform, Douyin.

In the video, Ms Zhang is seen showing off the green-and-pink quilted blanket from the Paris Olympics, which she said was ” very light and comfortable”.

Seeing that the athlete seemed to have a fondness for the blanket, one commenter asked where the blanket was made.

Unexpectedly, a representative from the blanket manufacturer responded that it was produced by his family.

As it turns out, the blanket that Ms Zhang carried all the way from Paris was actually produced in her home province, Jiangsu.

Paris Olympics blanket not for sale to the public

According to the Chinese news outlet Yang Zi Wan Bao, the blanket was produced by a textile company in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

Mr Sun, the company’s representative, recognised their product at a glance and was thrilled to see the blanket featured in the video.

He mentioned that his company has been in the textile industry for over 30 years and has served as a supplier for major international events and national teams around the world. He told the news outlet:

The Paris Olympics blanket was produced under strict quality control measures, involving careful selection of materials and rigorous testing to meet the high standards required for Olympic products

Many netizens expressed interest in buying the Paris Olympics blanket. However, Mr Sun stated that it is not available to the public due to intellectual property rights.

Also read: Chinese gymnast learns medal-biting tradition after winning silver, places medal adorably next to mouth

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 内娱君 on Weibo