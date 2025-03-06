‘It’s unfair that you have the better nasi lemak’: S’porean influencer flies to M’sia for rice dish

Singaporean influencer flies to Malaysia for nasi lemak

A Singaporean influencer was so enamoured by the nasi lemak he had in Malaysia that he flew over just to have some more.

On Monday (3 March), TikToker Darshen posted a two-minute video detailing his trip to Malaysia to have the “better nasi lemak”.

Singaporean influencer claims Malaysia has the better nasi lemak

“It’s unfair that you have the better nasi lemak than Singapore,” said the TikToker as the clip began. He then shared that he was about to fly to Kuala Lumpur because the Malaysian capital is where he had the best nasi lemak.

After a short 45-minute flight, they headed to their destination — Village Park Restaurant.

Netizens leave their two cents

A small debate soon erupted in the comments section of WeirdKaya’s post featuring Darshen’s ‘pilgrimage’.

Some commenters agreed with Darshen that Malaysia did have the better nasi lemak.

This netizen, however, disagreed with Darshen’s recommendation, claiming Village Park Restaurant was overrated. Another even said he could not tell the difference between “authentic” nasi lemak and that from other stalls.

On the other hand, some commenters took issue that Darshen flew over for nasi lemak.

“I don’t fly to Italy because they made better pizza,” one commenter said. “Be contented with [sic] what your country can offer.”

Meanwhile, amid the praises for Malaysian food, there was also a lone comment saying that Singapore serves the better nasi lemak.

