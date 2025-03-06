Surgeons in India remove legs & buttocks of parasitic twin from teen’s chest

Surgeons in India remove legs & buttocks growing out of teen’s chest

Surgeons in India successfully performed a highly complex operation to remove a parasitic twin who grew legs and buttocks out of a 17-year-old teen’s chest.

According to the BBC, the team of specialists removed the pelvis in a two-hour operation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

A difficult but successful operation

When the boy from Uttar Pradesh initially visited the doctors on 28 Jan, they mistook his covered abdomen for a carried child. However, they soon found a full pelvis growing out of the boy’s chest, complete with fully developed legs and genitalia.

The limbs could even feel pain and changes in temperature.

Before they began the operation to remove the parasitic twin, doctors had to identify just how “interconnected” the twins were. According to the BBC, scans showed the parasitic twin attached to the boy’s breastbone with blood being supplied from a vessel in his chest.

The operation was completed successfully despite the teen’s blood pressure dropping significantly as blood flowed to the parasitic twin. Fortunately, doctors were prepared for the drop and stabilised his condition.

The young boy was discharged just four days later with no medical complications.

A new outlook on life

Not only is the boy perfectly healthy now, but he also gained new optimism in life.

Before the operation, the boy suffered not only developmental issues resulting from the pelvis growing out of his chest but also from relentless bullying from his peers. This eventually caused him to drop out of school ever since eighth grade.

“I couldn’t travel anywhere or do any physical activity,” he told the Indian Express newspaper.

Now freed from his condition, he looks forward to enjoying a more active lifestyle.

“I hope to study and get a job. A new world has opened up to me,” he said.

Also read: 1-year-old girl in China undergoes surgery after doctors discover fetus in her brain

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NDTV and ake1150sb on Canva. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.