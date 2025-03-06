Tuk-tuk race in Thailand ends in crash, leaving driver with severe head injury

Tuk-tuk race in Thailand ends in crash, leaving 3 injured

Three people were injured when a tuk-tuk race in Bangkok ended in a crash during an overtaking manoeuvre.

According to The Nation, the accident occurred at around 10pm on Monday (3 March) on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Collision flips one vehicle, driver sustains severe head injury

Eyewitnesses reported that the two tuk-tuks appeared to be racing as they drove down the road.

While attempting to overtake each other, one of the vehicles tried to change lanes from the right, causing the two tuk-tuks to collide.

The impact flipped the overtaking vehicle onto its side.

The 28-year-old driver of the flipped tuk-tuk sustained a severe head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the second tuk-tuk both suffered broken legs.

Police testing all 3 for alcohol

Local police are investigating the cause of the crash, including the possibility that the two tuk-tuks were racing.

All three individuals involved are being tested for alcohol.

While tuk-tuks are a popular form of transport for tourists in Thailand, they have occasionally been at the centre of controversy.

Earlier this year, a tourist couple was filmed having an intimate encounter in the passenger seat of a tuk-tuk in Phuket, despite the driver’s protests.

The video, which later went viral, garnered more than a million views before being removed.

Featured image adapted from @js100radio on X.