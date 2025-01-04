Tourists in Thailand get hot & heavy aboard Tuk Tuk despite repeated warnings from driver

Tourists in Thailand engage in intense PDA aboard Tuk Tuk

A Tuk Tuk driver in Thailand was treated to a show he did not ask for when two tourists boarded his vehicle and began engaging in an intense session of physical affection.

The Phuket-based driver — who is also a content creator with 34,000 followers on Facebook — recorded his experience and posted it to social media on 3 Jan where it has racked up more than a million views.

Tourists get intimate despite driver requesting them not to

According to the driver, he had requested the couple multiple times to stop their actions. He had even parked the vehicle to warn them.

However, the pair persisted despite the driver’s best efforts. Seeing that he could not deter them, the driver allowed the pair continue as he drove them to their destination.

In the clip, the woman sat on top of a man, facing him. Despite the rocky ride, the couple remained focused on each other.

Netizens enjoy the show

Amazed by the couple’s boldness, many netizens could only crack jokes at what occurred.

One commenter jokingly scolded the driver, saying he should have been paying more attention to the road than what was happening in the backseat.

Another also suggested that since he could not get them to stop, the driver should have just joined in instead.

The driver, however, does not seem too perturbed by the encounter. Since the incident, he has continued to post clips documenting his nearly 30-year career driving Tuk Tuks.

Also read: ‘It suits you’: Daughter in Thailand asks for car, dad gets her tuk tuk instead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Facebook.