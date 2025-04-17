PSP names Jeffrey Khoo & Tony Tan as candidates for Marymount & Kebun Baru SMCs in GE2025

PSP to field Jeffrey Khoo & Tony Tan in Marymount & Kebun Baru SMCs for GE2025

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be fielding seasoned candidates Jeffrey Khoo and Tony Tan in Marymount and Kebun Baru single-member constituencies (SMCs) for the upcoming General Election (GE).

Both men are returning to familiar ground, having previously been involved in election campaigns in these constituencies during the 2020 polls.

Their candidacies were confirmed on 12 April, when the PSP announced it would contest five constituencies in total:

Kebun Baru SMC

Marymount SMC

Pioneer SMC

West Coast–Jurong West group representation constituency (GRC)

Choa Chu Kang GRC

Tony Tan to contest Kebun Baru SMC under PSP

Mr Tan, 55, will represent the PSP in Kebun Baru SMC.

A former National Solidarity Party (NSP) member, Mr Tan is a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scholar and holds a first-class honours degree in engineering from the University of Cambridge.

He was seen at a walkabout in Kebun Baru alongside his wife, PSP vice-chairperson Hazel Poa, on the same day the party unveiled its slate of candidates.

Speaking to reporters at Bishan North Shopping Mall on Thursday (17 April), Mr Tan shared that he was raised in a single-parent household and that receiving the SAF scholarship was a major turning point in his life.

He said Singapore should “strive not to leave anyone behind”, and expressed hope that he can contribute to building a better nation amid current challenges.

Mr Tan made his political debut in 2011, contesting Choa Chu Kang GRC under the NSP.

He has been actively involved with the PSP since it was founded in 2019.

Jeffrey Khoo says PSP understands Marymount well

In Marymount SMC, the PSP has fielded Mr Khoo, a standout member of the party’s top-performing team in GE2020.

The 56-year-old CEO of a regional risk consulting firm highlighted the cost of living, job opportunities, and education as the key issues he aims to address.

During the walkabout at Bishan North Shopping Mall, Mr Khoo shared that the team had previously conducted market visits in the area, especially during Dr Ang Yong Guan’s campaign in GE2020.

“We understand the place well,” Mr Khoo said, noting that he also has friends who live in the constituency.

In GE2020, Mr Khoo contested as part of the PSP’s West Coast GRC team.

They came within a narrow 3.37% margin of winning against the People’s Action Party (PAP).

PSP founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock expressed his full support for Mr Khoo, saying that his call of duty lies in Marymount SMC.

Potential three-cornered fight in Marymount

While the PAP has yet to officially unveil its slate for GE2025, Mr Khoo is expected to go up against incumbent Marymount Member of Parliament (MP) Gan Siow Huang.

Ms Gan, 51, indicated in March that she hopes to defend the seat.

Over in Kebun Baru, Mr Tan is likely to face off against PAP incumbent Henry Kwek.

Marymount could see even stiffer competition, with the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) also expressing interest in contesting the constituency.

This raises the possibility of a three-cornered fight.

Featured image adapted from @progresssingaporeparty on Instagram.