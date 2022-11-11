14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Suspected Drug Trafficking, Cannabis Seized From His Home

14-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Suspected Drug Trafficking Among 96 Suspects Nabbed This Week

Singapore’s firm stance on drugs remains strong, and unfortunately many of the suspects being arrested for such offences are very young.

One of the youngest to be nabbed for suspected drug trafficking in the past week was a 14-year-old boy.

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from his home.

CNB arrests 96 in six-day drug operation

In a news release on Friday (11 Nov), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) revealed that they’d conducted another major drug operation across Singapore.

It lasted from 6 to 11 Nov, and covered areas like Woodlands, Geylang and Chinatown.

A total of 96 people were arrested as they were suspected of committing drug offences.

17-year-old arrested on 7 Nov

Notably, two teenagers were arrested on 7 and 8 Nov, CNB said.

The first one was a 17-year-old boy, nabbed near South Buona Vista Road on Monday (7 Nov).

He had 371g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia on his person.

At his residential unit around the same area, about 36g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were found and seized.

14-year-old arrested on 8 Nov, suspected of drug trafficking

The discovery led to another operation on Tuesday (8 Nov) morning.

This time, CNB officers raided a residential unit around the Lower Delta Road area.

They arrested a 14-year-old boy. He is suspected of drug trafficking offences.

Ar his home, they also found about 9g of cannabis and some drug paraphernalia.

Two women nabbed in Boon Lay

Another notable case is that of two women nabbed around Boon Lay Drive.

The duo, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on Tuesday (8 Nov) evening.

The younger woman had about 86g of ‘Ice’, 330g of cannabis, 43g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 60lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps.

They were then brought to their hideout — a residential unit in the same area where more drugs were seized, including:

281g of ‘Ice’

456g of cannabis

344g of ketamine

77g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

548 Erimin-5 tablets

110 LSD stamps

12 bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

CNB officers then found a further stash of drugs at a staircase landing on the same floor of the hideout, including:

56g of ‘Ice’

756g of cannabis

56g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

36 LSD stamps

Four-year girl found in hideout

Horribly, a four-year-old girl was also found in the hideout

She’s the daughter of the 30-year-old woman, said CNB.

Arrangements have been made to safeguard her welfare.

The girl has now been placed in the custody of a next of kin.

Those arrested for drug trafficking may face death penalty

Investigations into the activities of all the suspects arrested are ongoing, CNB said.

They reminded the public that it’s an offence for a person to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to do so, or be linked to any acts that prepare or are for the purpose of doing so.

This stands even if the person does it on behalf of someone else, and even if that someone else isn’t in Singapore.

The mandatory death penalty may apply to people found guilty of trafficking in more than:

15g of pure heroin (diamorphine)

250g of methamphetamine, or

500g of cannabis

Other young suspected drug offenders nabbed

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only case of young suspected drug offenders nabbed in the past month.

In Oct, the CNB said they’d arrested a 16-year-old boy and girl after raiding a residential unit in Bukit Batok.

Three other 14-year-old boys were also arrested after the father of one of them turned in his son to the police.

Cannabis was seized in both of the above cases.

Featured image adapted from CNB.